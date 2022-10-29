Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lincoln Theatre to Present Central State University Chorus's SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS in November

The concert will take place on Wednesday, November 16, at 7 pm.

Columbus News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 29, 2022  

Lincoln Theatre to Present Central State University Chorus's SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS in November

The Lincoln Theatre will host the return of the highly acclaimed Central State University Chorus in "Sounds of Blackness: A Celebration of African American Music," highlighting the contributions of African American composers and arrangers. The Grammy-nominated group will perform a repertoire encompassing all periods and styles, featuring the vocal stylings of Atlanta native Calesta "Callie" Day and Columbus-based Camille Betton Williams.

Led by director Dr. Carlos Brown, the group made its Lincoln debut last fall as part of the 2021 HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) Gospel Showcase, also featuring the celebrated Kentucky State University Concert Choir and Greg Watkins and The Worship & Praise Chorale.

The Lincoln Theatre will present the Central State University Chorus in "Sounds of Blackness: A Celebration of African American Music" on Wednesday, November 16, at 7 pm. Tickets are $30 (general admission) and $75 (VIP balcony) and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

About the Central State University Chorus (Wilberforce, Ohio)

Dr. Carlos Brown, Director

The highly acclaimed Central State University Chorus performs a repertoire encompassing all periods and styles, highlighting the contributions of African American composers and arrangers. The Chorus includes more than 50 students from all areas of the university and has performed in the House of Representatives and Ohio Senate, as well as for the Ohio Music Educators Association. The group has toured Ohio, the Miami Valley, the East Coast, Midwest, Southeastern US, and several European countries, including a 2011 tour of China and a 2014 tour of Spain, Germany, Prague, culminating in a performance of Porgy and Bess at the historic Prague Proms Festival. At the invitation of the Cincinnati Arts Bureau, the Central State University Chorus represented the US in Passau, Germany, promoting the 2012 World Choir Games held in Cincinnati. In 2013, the group was invited to perform at the White House for the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. In 1994, the Chorus was nominated for a Grammy Award with Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops for "Amen! A Gospel Celebration."

About Calesta "Callie" Day

Calesta "Callie" Day is an educator, artist, vocalist, and voice instructor from Atlanta, Georgia. A classically trained opera singer, she is also a multi-talented and gifted woman of God with a range of vocal abilities. Her anointed style, production, and spiritual perception have made her one of the most dynamic and compelling talents. Her poly-octave vocal rendition of Moses Hogan's "Hear My Prayer" became a social media sensation, making Callie an internet phenomenon, and leading to an appearance on America's Got Talent. Ms. Day is a featured soloist/performer with the American Spiritual Ensemble. She has also performed with opera companies throughout the United States, Europe, and Central America and made her professional operatic debut with the Opera National de Paris in Play, choreographed by Alexander Ekman.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
submissions close in


Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatres NEWSIES JR. Photo
Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre's NEWSIES JR.
Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. Charismatic Newsie, Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across New York City to strike against the powerful newspaper publisher, Joseph Pulitzer when he raises the price of newspapers at the newsies' expense. Together the newsies learn that they are stronger united and fight for what's right. Newsies Jr. is a fun show for the entire family and features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Companys MISERY Photo
Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Company's MISERY
Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his 'Number One Fan,' Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new 'Misery' novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. By William Goldman based on the novel by Stephen King, Directed by Ben Viccellio, the Cast includes: Maureen Browning, Bruce Jacklin & Steve Jefferson. Performances are Oct. 21 - Nov. 12 , 2022, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/dinner-theatre.html#/
Actors Theatre Of Columbus Presents DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY...By Kate Hamill Photo
Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY...By Kate Hamill
Actors' Theatre Of Columbus presents DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY...by Kate Hamill and directed by Adam Simon.
Photos: First look at Curtain Players ELEEMOSYNARY Photo
Photos: First look at Curtain Players' ELEEMOSYNARY
In this dramatic work by Lee Blessing, three generations of highly intelligent and freethinking women attempt to reconcile years of family dysfunction. Dorothea was a repressed housewife and mother of three sons and a daughter, Artemis (Artie), whom she favored. She discovered that being an eccentric suited her perfectly and spent a lifetime thrusting her wild ideas and beliefs onto an unappreciative and doubting Artemis. Artemis ran away from Dorothea as soon as she could and kept on the move until she married and had a daughter of her own. She named her Barbara, but Dorothea renamed the child Echo and began to teach her everything from Ancient Greek to calculus. What Echo loves most is words and spelling. The title of the show comes from the winning word that Echo spelled correctly at the National Spelling Bee. The play jumps backward and forward in time. As one character relives a memory, the other two play themselves as they were during that time. In one memory, Echo portrays herself as a three-month-old. At the beginning of the play, Dorothea has suffered a stroke and is bedridden and catatonic for several scenes. Throughout the play, however, she takes part in her memories and then transitions back to the present, trapped in her minimally responsive body. The director and actors in Eleemosynary have the challenge of making these memory scenes feel authentic with smooth transitions and blocking. Written by Lee Blessing. Directed by Aynn Titchenal, Stage Manager Kathy Hyland. the Cast includes: Sarah Bender (Echo), Mony Carpenter (Dorthea), & Shelly Riggs (Artie) Performances run Oct 21 - Nov 6, 2022 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

More Hot Stories For You


Actors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY...By Kate HamillActors' Theatre Of Columbus Presents DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY...By Kate Hamill
October 21, 2022

Actors' Theatre Of Columbus presents DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY...by Kate Hamill and directed by Adam Simon.
CATCO Opens 2022-23 Season With INDECENT By Paula VogelCATCO Opens 2022-23 Season With INDECENT By Paula Vogel
October 17, 2022

CATCO will open its 2022-23 season Nov. 3-20 with a spirited and revolutionary love story celebrating Yiddish language and literature written by celebrated Pulitzer-Prize winning playwright Paula Vogel.
Dublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present NEWSIES Starting This MonthDublin Coffman High School Drama Club to Present NEWSIES Starting This Month
October 9, 2022

Newsies, Disney's tale based on a true story about the 1899 Newsboys strike in New York City will take center stage at Dublin Coffman High School (DCHS) kicking off the 2022-2023 theater season. Performances will take place October 27, 29, November 3 and 5 at 7 p.m. in the Dublin Coffman High School Performing Arts Center.
Natalie's to Present French Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Concert and Workshop This WeekendNatalie's to Present French Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Concert and Workshop This Weekend
October 8, 2022

After releasing 'Azwan', an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world-renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour.
WINDBERRY CREEK Opens Thursday At MadLabWINDBERRY CREEK Opens Thursday At MadLab
October 4, 2022

Grandmother. Mother. Daughter. Three ladies in three separate generations join together under one roof to deal with the aftermath of family tragedy, all while looking to their own individual futures. In Windberry Creek, opening October 6th at MadLab Theatre. 