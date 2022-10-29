Lincoln Theatre to Present Central State University Chorus's SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS in November

The Lincoln Theatre will host the return of the highly acclaimed Central State University Chorus in "Sounds of Blackness: A Celebration of African American Music," highlighting the contributions of African American composers and arrangers. The Grammy-nominated group will perform a repertoire encompassing all periods and styles, featuring the vocal stylings of Atlanta native Calesta "Callie" Day and Columbus-based Camille Betton Williams.

Led by director Dr. Carlos Brown, the group made its Lincoln debut last fall as part of the 2021 HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) Gospel Showcase, also featuring the celebrated Kentucky State University Concert Choir and Greg Watkins and The Worship & Praise Chorale.

The Lincoln Theatre will present the Central State University Chorus in "Sounds of Blackness: A Celebration of African American Music" on Wednesday, November 16, at 7 pm. Tickets are $30 (general admission) and $75 (VIP balcony) and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

About the Central State University Chorus (Wilberforce, Ohio)

Dr. Carlos Brown, Director

The highly acclaimed Central State University Chorus performs a repertoire encompassing all periods and styles, highlighting the contributions of African American composers and arrangers. The Chorus includes more than 50 students from all areas of the university and has performed in the House of Representatives and Ohio Senate, as well as for the Ohio Music Educators Association. The group has toured Ohio, the Miami Valley, the East Coast, Midwest, Southeastern US, and several European countries, including a 2011 tour of China and a 2014 tour of Spain, Germany, Prague, culminating in a performance of Porgy and Bess at the historic Prague Proms Festival. At the invitation of the Cincinnati Arts Bureau, the Central State University Chorus represented the US in Passau, Germany, promoting the 2012 World Choir Games held in Cincinnati. In 2013, the group was invited to perform at the White House for the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. In 1994, the Chorus was nominated for a Grammy Award with Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops for "Amen! A Gospel Celebration."

About Calesta "Callie" Day

Calesta "Callie" Day is an educator, artist, vocalist, and voice instructor from Atlanta, Georgia. A classically trained opera singer, she is also a multi-talented and gifted woman of God with a range of vocal abilities. Her anointed style, production, and spiritual perception have made her one of the most dynamic and compelling talents. Her poly-octave vocal rendition of Moses Hogan's "Hear My Prayer" became a social media sensation, making Callie an internet phenomenon, and leading to an appearance on America's Got Talent. Ms. Day is a featured soloist/performer with the American Spiritual Ensemble. She has also performed with opera companies throughout the United States, Europe, and Central America and made her professional operatic debut with the Opera National de Paris in Play, choreographed by Alexander Ekman.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.