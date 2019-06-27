Lincoln Theatre Walk Of Fame To Induct Two Local Trailblazers In July 27 Ceremony

Presented by State Auto Insurance Companies, the Lincoln Theatre Association will hold a Walk of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, July 27, at 7pm, to memorialize two Columbus natives who have made outstanding community contributions through their professional careers-cultural arts curator Bettye Stull and jazz trumpeter Theodore "Ted" Turner. These local trailblazers will be honored during a ceremony that will include a multi-genre tribute to their lives and work. The second half of the ceremony will then move outdoors to reveal the new stars on the Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will also honor Columbus Police Officer Jason T. Jackson who performed security duty for the Lincoln Theatre for eight years before passing away in early 2019.

The event is free and open to the public.

Bettye Stull, cultural arts curator

Bettye J. Stull served the King Arts Complex for 25 years as cultural arts director, curator, and curatorial consultant. She created the King co-op fee for service classes, the artist-in-residence program, the literary series, M.L.K. Open House, and the Holiday Festival of Gifts. As an independent curator, she has curated for OSU CarePoint, the Cultural Arts Center, Ohio Craft Museum, National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, Black Arts Plus, Broad Street Presbyterian Church, Ross Museum, and the Columbus Historical Society. She has received numerous awards for outstanding contributions to art and culture including the GCAC Arts Educator, Southside Arts Freedom Award, and induction into History Makers.

Theodore "Ted" Turner, jazz trumpeter

After touring and performing with many notable jazz artists in the 1930s, US Army veteran Theodore "Ted" Turner became principal trumpet with OSU's symphony orchestra and a founding member of the OSU Jazz Forum. In 1957, he became the orchestra, band, and marching band director at Columbus East High School, teaching hundreds of music students, many of which went on to become professional musicians. Turner also arranged and composed for the Ted Turner Orchestra, Doc Severinsen of "The Tonight Show," and the Columbus Symphony. In later years, he served as principal at Linmoor Jr. High School, Franklin Jr. High School, and Mohawk Jr./Sr. High School, eventually retiring in 1992 as assistant superintendent of Columbus Public Schools. Turner continued to compose and arrange music, organizing and directing the African-American Brass Band. He passed in 2006 at the age of 81.

