Lincoln Theatre Celebrates 10th Anniversary With BACKSTAGE REVUE

After sitting vacant for more than 30 years, the historic Lincoln Theatre reopened in 2009 after a $13.5 million renovation that preserved its rare, Egyptian Revival design while transforming it into a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center. Since then, the Lincoln Theatre has become an incubator for local artists, offering low-cost or no-cost programs designed to educate and support up-and-coming talent in pursuit of their art.

Backstage at the Lincoln is the Lincoln's local artist showcase series, offering audiences a uniquely intimate performance experience with featured local talent in a variety of genres. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the grand reopening, the Lincoln Theatre will present a showcase of select Backstage at the Lincoln performing artists. In addition, for the very first time, all technical aspects of the performance will be managed by local artists that have participated in one or more of the Lincoln Theatre artist incubation programs. The event will also include an art exhibit showcasing works of select Lincoln incubation visual artists.

The Lincoln Theatre Association presents Backstage Revue at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Thursday, November 21, at 7 pm. Tickets are $16.50-$36.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if still available. Audiences will be seated in the auditorium only for this performance.

The $16.50 ticket includes the main stage event only. Featured local artists to include:

Tripp Fontane, spoken word artist

Janeen Holmes, jazz vocalist

Quan Howell, gospel/R&B vocalist

Lori Lindsey, dancer

Marquitta Minniefield, vocalist

Quianna Simpson, dancer

Camille Betton Williams, R&B vocalist

Lincoln Theatre Backstage Band:

Jordan Lewis, drums

Donald "Doni Jai" Washington, bass

Aaron White, keyboards

Visual Artist Gallery:

Shelbi Harris Roseboro, multi-media artist

Duarte Brown, mixed media artist

Kay Onwukwe, multi-media artist

Antoinette Savage, dollmaker

Talle Bamazi, painter

April Sunami, mixed-media painter

Quatric Williams, sketch artist

Production Team:

LaToya Dowdell Burger, media specialist

Krate Digga, music production

Ramani Hunter, stage manager

Demia Kandi, stage manager

Shelia Sales, communications

Stefan TWONG Thomas, production manager

In addition, there will be pre- and post-show receptions in the Lincoln Theatre ballroom featuring performances from additional Backstage at the Lincoln artists. Light fare will be served at both. Cash bar.

Those who would like to attend either the pre- OR post-show reception in addition to the main stage event should purchase the $26.50 ticket.

Those who purchase the $36.50 will receive admittance to the pre-show reception, main stage event with VIP balcony seating, and post-show reception.

6pm - Pre-show Reception - Lincoln Ballroom

Debra James Tucker, jazz vocalist

Mary McClendon, jazz vocalist

Derek Brown, jazz guitarist

Brandon BJAZZ Scott, soul keyboardist

9pm - Post-show Reception - Lincoln Ballroom

Adria Shahid, jazz/neo-soul vocalist

Barbara Fant, poet

Jonathan Baker, gospel vocalist

The Backstage at the Lincoln series is made possible through the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Council.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You