Lincoln Theatre Celebrates 10th Anniversary With BACKSTAGE REVUE
After sitting vacant for more than 30 years, the historic Lincoln Theatre reopened in 2009 after a $13.5 million renovation that preserved its rare, Egyptian Revival design while transforming it into a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center. Since then, the Lincoln Theatre has become an incubator for local artists, offering low-cost or no-cost programs designed to educate and support up-and-coming talent in pursuit of their art.
Backstage at the Lincoln is the Lincoln's local artist showcase series, offering audiences a uniquely intimate performance experience with featured local talent in a variety of genres. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the grand reopening, the Lincoln Theatre will present a showcase of select Backstage at the Lincoln performing artists. In addition, for the very first time, all technical aspects of the performance will be managed by local artists that have participated in one or more of the Lincoln Theatre artist incubation programs. The event will also include an art exhibit showcasing works of select Lincoln incubation visual artists.
The Lincoln Theatre Association presents Backstage Revue at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.) on Thursday, November 21, at 7 pm. Tickets are $16.50-$36.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if still available. Audiences will be seated in the auditorium only for this performance.
The $16.50 ticket includes the main stage event only. Featured local artists to include:
- Tripp Fontane, spoken word artist
- Janeen Holmes, jazz vocalist
- Quan Howell, gospel/R&B vocalist
- Lori Lindsey, dancer
- Marquitta Minniefield, vocalist
- Quianna Simpson, dancer
- Camille Betton Williams, R&B vocalist
Lincoln Theatre Backstage Band:
- Jordan Lewis, drums
- Donald "Doni Jai" Washington, bass
- Aaron White, keyboards
Visual Artist Gallery:
- Shelbi Harris Roseboro, multi-media artist
- Duarte Brown, mixed media artist
- Kay Onwukwe, multi-media artist
- Antoinette Savage, dollmaker
- Talle Bamazi, painter
- April Sunami, mixed-media painter
- Quatric Williams, sketch artist
Production Team:
- LaToya Dowdell Burger, media specialist
- Krate Digga, music production
- Ramani Hunter, stage manager
- Demia Kandi, stage manager
- Shelia Sales, communications
- Stefan TWONG Thomas, production manager
In addition, there will be pre- and post-show receptions in the Lincoln Theatre ballroom featuring performances from additional Backstage at the Lincoln artists. Light fare will be served at both. Cash bar.
Those who would like to attend either the pre- OR post-show reception in addition to the main stage event should purchase the $26.50 ticket.
Those who purchase the $36.50 will receive admittance to the pre-show reception, main stage event with VIP balcony seating, and post-show reception.
6pm - Pre-show Reception - Lincoln Ballroom
- Debra James Tucker, jazz vocalist
- Mary McClendon, jazz vocalist
- Derek Brown, jazz guitarist
- Brandon BJAZZ Scott, soul keyboardist
9pm - Post-show Reception - Lincoln Ballroom
- Adria Shahid, jazz/neo-soul vocalist
- Barbara Fant, poet
- Jonathan Baker, gospel vocalist
The Backstage at the Lincoln series is made possible through the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and the Ohio Arts Council.