Lincoln Theatre Announces 'Expand Your Horizon' Artist Incubation Program Class Of 2021

The free, 10-month course gives participants the tools to become business savvy in their artistic endeavors.

Feb. 25, 2021  

The Lincoln Theatre today announced the 16 local artists accepted into the Lincoln Theatre's 2021 "Expand Your Horizon" Artist Incubation Program. Through support from the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the program began in 2014 as part of the Lincoln's core mission to assist emerging artists. The free, 10-month course gives participants the tools to become business savvy in their artistic endeavors and empower them to make smart choices in pursuing a career in the performing and visual arts.

Participants are required to attend monthly sessions at the Lincoln Theatre in which they will establish their personal, artistic goals and then attend sessions on a variety of business topics to support those goals. Topics can include production value, taxes, finance, insurance, legal contracts, grant writing, and managing an online presence, among others.

In addition, participants must assist with the planning and execution of a Lincoln event, attend any additional community seminars, webinars, or online Arts Council workshops deemed beneficial, partake in Lincoln or community volunteer opportunities, and complete the two goals established at the beginning of the year.

The 2021 participants are as follows:

Emily Bailey, theatre

Latausha Bonner, dancer

Julie Brice, writer

Da'Rece Byrd, dancer

Sterling Carter, media/filmmaker

Sydnee Crews, filmmaker

Karen Hewitt, writer/poet

Imari Mitchell, photographer

Najjiyah Muqtasid, dancer/theatre

Brianna Rhodes, dancer

Eric Rollin, musician/vocalist

Jordan Sandrige, musician/vocalist

Kevin Seals, musician

Daniel Sinclair, multimedia

Jermaine Smith, musician/songwriter

Tylur Starks, singer/songwriter

At the final session in December, each participant that has successfully completed the program requirements will officially graduate and participate in a graduation ceremony.

To date, the "Expand Your Horizon" Artist Incubation Program has successfully produced more than 85 graduates. Several have gone on to perform or participate in the Lincoln Theatre's "Backstage at the Lincoln" concert series, a unique concert-going experience that seats the audience on stage with the featured local artist.


