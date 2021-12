Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; Abbey Theatre's LES MISERABLES Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Columbus:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Bishara - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - State of the Arts Productions 26%

Tony Ingham - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 22%

Jess Ohler - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 21%

Dionysia Williams - ADDAMS FAMILY - SNS 20%

Rose Babington - LESBIAN VAMPIRES OF SODOM - Evolution 11%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre 23%

Cindy Jacober - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts 19%

Rosemary Cullison - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 18%

Dayton Willison - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 16%

Tabitha Abney and Shelby Holden - A COLUMBUS CHRISTMAS CAROL - CATCO 10%

Baylee Sheets - URINETOWN - New Albany Community Playhouse 6%

Amy Sparks - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Hilliard arts council 6%

Cindy Jacober - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE - Hilliard Arts Council 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Joe Bishara - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 58%

Dan Kuhlman - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 10%

Robin Brenneman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - HAC 7%

Brenton LeuVoy - THE WEDDING SINGING - Millersport Community Theatre 7%

Devin Sudman - ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 6%

Edward Carnigan - ADDAMS FAMILY - SNS 4%

Erin Gibbons - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olentangy Berlin High School 4%

Joe Bishara - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - State of the Arts Productions 4%

Best Direction Of A Play

Joe Bishara - FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company 37%

Phillip Hickman - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre 24%

Jeb Bigelow - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 17%

Robin Brenneman - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Hilliard Arts Council 13%

Robin Brenneman - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard Arts Council 4%

Linda Sheppard - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Hilliard Arts Council 3%

Douglas C Shaffer - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joe Bishara - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 41%

Kelsey Hopkins - SUPERHEROES - CCT 26%

Dan Kuhlman - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 17%

Robin Brenneman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 11%

Robin Brenneman - TALLEY'S FOLLEY - Hilliard Arts Ouncil 3%

Robin Brenneman - TALKING WITH - Hilliard Arts Council 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream

David Crone - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 32%

Kelsey Hopkins - SUPERHEROES - CCT 19%

Jerri Shaffer - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 17%

Isaac Stewart - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 15%

Chris Leyva - WORKING: A MUSICAL - CATCO 7%

David Crone - DIARY OF RECOVERING DAUGHTERS - Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

Jerri Shaffer - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard Arts Council 4%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ruth Luketic - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 32%

Ben Ninde - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 22%

Brendan Michna - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - State of the Arts Productions 17%

Carol Ault - ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 17%

Ed Daniel - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hilliard Arts Council 13%

Best Musical

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 58%

SOMETHIGN ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 9%

HAIRSPRAY - Pickerington central 7%

URINETOWN - New Albany Community Playhouse 6%

ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 6%

CARRIE - Columbus Immersive Theater 6%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Columbus Immersive Theatre 5%

ADDAMS FAMILY - SNS 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

Jeremy Hardjono - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 37%

Sydney MacGilvray - NUNSENSE - Thomas Worthington High School 35%

Lynne Hull - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 3%

Johanna Whetstone-LeuVoy - THE WEDDING SINGER - Millersport Community Theatre 3%

Marrett Laney - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 2%

Brad Johnson - THE IRISH...AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - Dublin Abbey Theatre 2%

Avery Bank - ADDAMS FAMILY - SNS 2%

Eli Brickey - CARRIE - Columbus Immersive Theater 2%

Alexa Clint - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 2%

KatieAnn Bonativa - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 2%

Sydney Webb - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olentangy Berlin High School 2%

Samantha Pelham - ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 1%

Carter Rice - ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 1%

Jordan Masterson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 1%

Zoie Lanning - ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 1%

Jill Iverson - ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 1%

Dionysia WillIams - ADDAMS FAMILY - SNS 1%

Ryan Bernstein - THE WEDDING SINGER - Millersport Community Theatre 1%

Rachel Lucille Hertenstein - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - State of the Arts Productions 1%

Aaron Natarelli - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Columbus Immersive Theater 0%

Abigail Sanders - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olentangy Berlin High School 0%

Andrew Dahlke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olentangy Berlin High School 0%

Brenton LeuVoy - URINETOWN - New Albany Community Playhouse 0%

Johanna Whetstone-LeuVoy - URINETOWN - New Albany Community Playhouse 0%

Dylan Hagerman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olentangy Berlin High School 0

Best Performer In A Play

Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 20%

Juliana Chianese - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 16%

Jarrod Turnbull - FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company 13%

Lizzie Huelskamp - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 7%

Michael Broadhurst - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 6%

Britt Kline - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 6%

Scott Douglas Wilson - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 5%

Angela Iannone - AN ILIAD - CATCO 4%

Chris Johnson - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard arts Council 4%

Marrett Laney - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard arts Council 3%

Michael Ruehrmund - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hilliard Arts Council 3%

Michael Ruerhmund - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 2%

Kat Duham - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/ CCT 2%

Katie Hays - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - HAC 2%

Kyle Andrew - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 2%

Amy Lang - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Hilliard Arts Council 1%

Jordan Masterson - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Hilliard Arts Council 1%

Brad Johnson - SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Marley Buck - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Hilliard Arts Council 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Matthew Phillips - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 34%

KatieAnn Bonavita - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 30%

Alexa Clint - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 20%

Kendra Lynn Lucas - WORKING: A MUSICAL - CATCO 16%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Priyanka Shetty - #CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater o Dublin 23%

Emmett Van Buskirk - SUPERHEROES - CCT 21%

Julie Whitney Scott - DIARY OF RECOVERING DAUGHTERS - Abbey Theater of Dublin 15%

Marrett Laney - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard Arts Council 13%

Michel Broadhursy - SUPERHEROES - CCT 10%

Chris Johnson - TALLEY'S FOLLEY - Hilliard Arts Council 9%

Brad Johnson - SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 7%

Best Play

#CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 28%

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 14%

RADIUM GIRLS - ABC Players 11%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Actors theater of Columbus 11%

VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 10%

FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company 6%

AN ILIAD - CATCO 5%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Hilliard Arts council 4%

EURYDICE - Actors Theatre 4%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Hilliard Arts Council 3%

SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 2%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 56%

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 13%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Millersport Community Theatre 7%

ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 6%

NOISES OFF - Short North Stage 5%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Columbus Immersive Theatre 4%

FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Actress theater of Columbus 3%

AN ILIAD - CATCO 2%

SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kat Wexler and Michael Bynes - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 20%

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre/CCT 19%

Kat Wexler - THE IRISH... AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY - City of Dublin 17%

Brenton LeuVoy - THE WEDDING SINGER - Millersport Community Theatre 10%

Ed Daniel - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 8%

Doug Gibbons & Andrew Dahlke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olentangy Berlin High School 8%

EURYDICE - ActorsTheatre 6%

Scott A Jones - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 4%

Bruce Jacklin - SOUND OF MUSIC - MTV Arts 3%

Ed Daniel - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard Arts Council 3%

Ed Daniel - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Hilliard Arts Council 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Isaac Stewart - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 33%

SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre 31%

Ed Daniel - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 24%

Ed Daniel - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Hilliard Arts Council 11%

Ed Daniel - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard Arts Council 1%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

HOLIDAY RADIO HOUR - Worthington Community Theatre 53%

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CLAUSES - Short North Stage 47%

Best Streaming Musical

ADDAMS FAMILY - Short North Stage 64%

WORKING: A MUSICAL - CATCO 36%

Best Streaming Play

#CHARLOTTESVILLE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 37%

SUPERHEROES - CCT 27%

TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard Arts Council 12%

FROM WHITE PLAINS - Evolution Theatre Company 10%

SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 7%

TALKING WITH - Hilliard Arts Council 6%

THE MEETING - EFECTS 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Angelina Powell - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 38%

Nat Harper - LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION - Abbey Theater of Dublin 25%

Kim Orr - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 7%

Chris Johnson - THE SECRET GARDEN - Actors theater of Columbus 6%

Chris Johnson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 4%

Kevin Kunz - ORDINARY DAYS - ABC Players 4%

Zach Pytel - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Countil 3%

Luke Bovenizer - ADDAMS FAMILY - SNS 2%

Aaron Natarelli - CARRIE - Columbus Immersive Theatre 2%

Ellie Torlone - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olentangy Berlin High School 2%

Baylee Sheets - URINETOWN - New Albany Community Playhouse 2%

Zandro Santos - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olentangy Berlin High School 2%

Dan Kuhlman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Columbus Immersive Theatre 1%

Kurt Zielenbach - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard Arts Council 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Megan Gfford - SECRET GARDEN - Actors theatre 16%

Dan Kuhlman - SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 14%

Baylee Sheets - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 12%

Kat Sryan - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre 12%

Amelia Carlson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - HAC 11%

Shaun Brown - SECRET GARDEN - Actors Theatre 11%

Scott Douglas Wilson - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution Theatre Company 9%

Steve Stumphauzer - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 5%

Weston McAloney - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 5%

Cody Schmid - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 4%

Derek Gulley - VAMPIRE LESBIANS OF SODOM - Evolution 1%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Chris Johnson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Hilliard arts Council 38%

Kim Orr - NUNSENSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 29%

Baylee Sheets - URINETOWN - New Albany Community Theatre 18%

Johanna Whetstone-LeuVoy - THE WEDDING SINGER - Millersport Community Theatre 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Chris Johnson - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Hilliard arts Council 25%

Dan Kuhlman - SONS AND LOVERS - Evolution Theatre Company 24%

Lizzie Huelskamp - SUPERHEROES - CCT 19%

Owen White - SUPERHEROES - CCT 19%

Jillian Reeb - SUPERHEROES - CCT 12%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SISTER ACT - ABC Players 22%

SECOND TO SHERLOCK - Imagine productions 22%

IN PIECES - Worthington Community Theatre 18%

THE STORY OF MY LIFE - Evolution Theatre Company 17%

HEAD OVER HEELS - CATCO 8%

I'LL TAKE ROMANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 7%

ALL TOGETHER NOW - Little Theatre Off Broadway 5%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE DUCHESS - Abbey Theater of Dublin 54%

MR BURNS: A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - CATCO 16%

HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS - Catco 15%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 14%