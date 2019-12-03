LIPSTICK By Lane Stanley Opens Thursday At at MadLab

Just in time for the holidays, MadLab brings you a silly, sweet, sexy farce in this play shaped love letter to the queer community. Lipstick opens December 5th.

Lipstick is a silly, sweet farce with a heart of gold and a drawer full of sex toys. Anna has invited Kelly over for dinner, but is it a date? Or just hanging out? How could Anna know?! Is Kelly even gay?! Kelly wears earrings AND boots! Just in case that wasn't confusing enough, a cavalcade of visitors crashes their evening - an ex-girlfriend, a nebby bestie, a handyman, a mom, and a parade of potential suitors. Hijinks, of course, ensue, in this play-shaped love letter to the queer community.



The world premiere is currently scheduled for fall 2019 at Island City Stage, but this would be a regional premiere.

Lane Stanley is a director, playwright, filmmaker, and producer, and a Founder of Cohesion Theatre Company in Baltimore, MD. Lane has won Best Director from Baltimore City Paper's Best of Baltimore 2016, The Bad Oracle, and DC Metro Theatre Arts, and received the Mayor's Individual Artist Award. They have had plays produced by many theaters, including The Barter Theater, Kitchen Dog Theater, Trinity Street Players, Cohesion Theatre Company, Fells Point Corner Theater, Interrobang Theatre Company, Strand Theater, Baltimore Shakespeare Factory, Gadfly Theatre Productions, and Rapid Lemon Productions. They are an MFA Directing Candidate at the University of Texas at Austin.

Tickets: http://madlab.net/tickets.html

Details: http://madlab.net/lipstick.html





