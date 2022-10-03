Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Interview: HAMILTON at Ohio Theater

Interview: HAMILTON at Ohio Theater

Feature: Skipped final pays off for HAMILTON’S Belo

Register for Columbus News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

When Tyler Belo looks at his final transcripts from Five Towns College in Dix Hills, New York, it is always the D+ in general economics that makes him smile.

Belo barely passed the class because he opted out on the final to crash an equity-only tryout for HAMILTON.

"I truly decided to follow my dream," said Belo, who plays the dual role of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in the national tour. "I talked with my professor, and she said there was no way you'd be able to get above a 70 percent without taking the final. I made sure I could get a 68 percent.

"The rest is history. I know it sounds like something out of a book or a movie."

Or maybe even a musical.

Belo will be making his first trip to Columbus when HAMILTON begins a run of shows from Oct. 4-22 at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State Street in downtown Columbus).

There aren't too many shows Belo would have skipped a final for, but HAMILTON was definitely one of them. The actor believes there are two epochs to musical theater: B.H. (Before HAMILTON) and A.H. (After HAMILTON).

"HAMILTON changed theater," Belo said. "The fact we have people of all different ethnic backgrounds playing our founding fathers absolutely changed the game.

"It's not just colorblind casting. There's something beautiful when you can bring who you are, your culture, to a role. It is great for kids and adults alike to see that."

Belo speaks passionately about the impact HAMILTON has made because he remembers what it was like seeing the musical for the first time. As a high school student, Belo saved up paycheck after paycheck from his pet store job, so he could venture into the city and see the original cast in 2016.

"I was like, 'I've never seen anything like this before,'" he said. "(Being in HAMILTON) has been a goal of mine since I saw the show way back then."

When Belo saw the auditioning notice for the national tour, he traveled to NYC for the tryout with his friend and fellow actor Dylan Bivings. Since they weren't equity actors, the two waited and waited to be seen. After hours of hanging around, Bivings couldn't stay any longer, but Belo continued to wait.

"When we walked into the room, there were a bunch of actors, who had much more experience than I did," he said. "It felt like I was swimming with sharks, and I was a little fish."

Sometimes a sardine can outlast a great white shark. Two weeks after his first audition, Belo received a call back for a work session. This began a cycle of callbacks and waiting that lasted for months.

Belo was at an all-time low when he learned he made the show from his agent.

"I had just gotten dumped by my girlfriend the day before," he said with a laugh. "I was talking with my dad (Wilson Belo) on a cell phone when my agent called on a different phone. When she told me I got the part, I just started sobbing. It was like an affirmation of my talent.

"The funny thing is I forgot to hang up with my dad, so he got to share the moment with me. Just the fact that I had a job that could propel me into an industry that is so hard to break into really, really meant a lot to me and my family."

Belo was on tour when the show was canceled because of COVID but quickly jumped back in when the tour restarted.

The actor said exploring different cities is one of his favorite parts of being on the road. Growing up in Long Island, Belo's family visited one of two cities. It was either New York City or Philadelphia.

"To be able to explore our country (is) something I really enjoy," said Belo, who was on a bridge that connects Cincinnati and Kentucky while conducting this interview. "I like to explore each city and see what it has to offer."

Belo wouldn't have been able to have this opportunity if he hadn't cut out of his general economics final.

"I think I probably would have been booked for something else eventually, but I don't know if I'd be doing something like this," he said with a laugh. "I never thought, in my wildest dreams, I'd get to be in HAMILTON right out of college. It's truly incredible. I feel really blessed by it."

Tickets for HAMILTON are still available for its Oct. 4-22 run at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St, downtown Columbus). Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels at www.CBUSArts.com, 614-469-0939, or in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

HAMILTON LOTTERY

Producer Jeffrey Seller and PNC Broadway in Columbus announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Tuesday, October 4 in Columbus at the Ohio Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, September 23 and will close at 12:00 PM September 29 for tickets to performances October 4-9. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).





From This Author - Paul Batterson


Review: REVIEW: DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Southern TheatreReview: REVIEW: DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Southern Theatre
September 26, 2022

What did our critic think of REVIEW: DISNEY’S NEWSIES at Southern Theatre? Aristotle is credited with coming up with the phrase, 'the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.' Had he witnessed the Columbus Children Theatre's production of DISNEY'S NEWSIES, the philosopher may have reversed the quotation to 'the parts are greater than the sum of the whole.' An energetic cast, sharp management by director Joe Deer and choreographer Vincent Sylvester, and tight orchestration by musical director Lara Brooks lifted a cheesy musical to stellar heights.
RENT Comes To Short North Stage October 6thRENT Comes To Short North Stage October 6th
September 21, 2022

No day but today! Rent is the landmark, groundbreaking rock musical that defined a generation and Short North Stage is staging an exciting new production for Columbus audiences. In the East Village of New York City we follow an unlikely group of bohemians as they struggle with gentrification, love, loss and legacies amidst the HIV/AIDS crisis. Winner of the Tony Award® and the Pulitzer Prize, Jonathan Larson's songs like 'Seasons of Love,' 'One Song Glory,' and 'I'll Cover You,' allows the characters and audiences to embrace hope, find strength and survive. You won't want to miss Larson's phenomenon that redefined musical theater and is just as poignant today. Light a candle and join us for the catered Opening Night Reception Friday, October 7th following the performance! Get your tickets at www.cbusarts.com or call 614-469-0939 Monday thru Friday 9am - 5pm.. Single tickets range between $37 and $55, $20 student rush tickets and pay what you can tickets are also available. Showtimes are 7pm Thursdays through Saturdays and 2pm Sundays October 6 - November 6. Learn more at www.shortnorthstage.org.
Review: TICK, TICK … BOOM at Garden TheaterReview: TICK, TICK … BOOM at Garden Theater
September 12, 2022

What did our critic think of TICK, TICK … BOOM at Garden Theater? Rarely can one sum up the message of an entire musical in three words. However, composer and lyricist Jonathan Larson sums up the message of TICK, TICK ... BOOM! in three words found in the middle of the song, 'Johnny Can't Decide:' compromise or persevere.
Review: ERIC CLAPTON at Schottenstein CenterReview: ERIC CLAPTON at Schottenstein Center
September 9, 2022

What did our critic think of ERIC CLAPTON R at Schottenstein Cente? In Rolling Stone's countdown of the top 100 guitarists, the late Eddie Van Halen described Eric Clapton as 'basically the only guitar player who influenced me - even though I don't sound like him. There was a basic simplicity to his playing, his style, his vibe and his sound. His solos were melodic and memorable - and that's what guitar solos should be.'
Feature: TICK, TICK … BOOM at Garden TheaterFeature: TICK, TICK … BOOM at Garden Theater
September 6, 2022

What did our critic think of TICK, TICK … BOOM at Garden Theater? No actors will be waiting in the wings when the curtain goes up on the Short North Stage's production of TICK, TICK ... BOOM Sept. 9, 10, and 11 at the Garden Theater (1187 North High Street in downtown Columbus).