HOLIDAY HOOPLA and NOT SO SILENT NIGHT Will Return to Shadowbox Live

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Shadowbox Live (SBX) will close out its 2026 season with two of its crowd-favorite holiday shows. Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox's most popular sketch comedy and music experience, will run Nov. 19 to Dec. 26, and Not So Silent Night, a SBX original musical, will run Nov. 29 to Dec. 18.

Holiday Hoopla is returning for its 34th year as a Columbus holiday tradition. The name is the same but the show is new. This year, the audience can celebrate the fun and busyness of the season through nine new relatable comedy sketches and nine holiday songs from artists such as Sting, Thomas Rhett, Chicago and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Not So Silent Night follows a DJ taking requests and tributes from listeners. But as his town celebrates the season, he still hopes that his one holiday wish will come true. The original, family-friendly musical features 16 popular holiday songs and short scenes showcasing the variety of situations people encounter as they celebrate the holiday season.

'Holiday Hoopla and Not So Silent Night are two beloved Shadowbox holiday traditions, and we're excited to bring audiences another season of laughter, music and holiday fun,' said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live's Producing Director. 'The holidays can be a whirlwind, and these shows are our chance to celebrate the funny, relatable moments that come with the season and allow audiences to relax and enjoy themselves for a night outside of their day-to-day responsibilities.'

HOLIDAY HOOPLA: A HOLIDAY SKETCH COMEDY AND MUSIC EXPERIENCE

Opening weekend: Thursday - Saturday, Nov. 19-21 at 7 p.m.

Continues, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 & 28 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday – Saturday, Dec. 2-12 at 7 p.m.; Tuesday – Saturday, Dec. 15-19 at 7 p.m.; Monday – Wednesday, Dec. 21-23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec 26 at 7 p.m.

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: A ROCKIN' HOLIDAY MUSICAL FOR EVERYONE

Opens Sunday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

Continues Saturdays, Dec. 5-27 at 2 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 6-20 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 14 Hrs 44 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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