HOLIDAY HOOPLA and NOT SO SILENT NIGHT Will Return to Shadowbox Live
The Columbus theater will present sketch comedy and musical performances at its venue on South Third Street.
Shadowbox Live (SBX) will close out its 2026 season with two of its crowd-favorite holiday shows. Holiday Hoopla, Shadowbox's most popular sketch comedy and music experience, will run Nov. 19 to Dec. 26, and Not So Silent Night, a SBX original musical, will run Nov. 29 to Dec. 18.
Holiday Hoopla is returning for its 34th year as a Columbus holiday tradition. The name is the same but the show is new. This year, the audience can celebrate the fun and busyness of the season through nine new relatable comedy sketches and nine holiday songs from artists such as Sting, Thomas Rhett, Chicago and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Not So Silent Night follows a DJ taking requests and tributes from listeners. But as his town celebrates the season, he still hopes that his one holiday wish will come true. The original, family-friendly musical features 16 popular holiday songs and short scenes showcasing the variety of situations people encounter as they celebrate the holiday season.
'Holiday Hoopla and Not So Silent Night are two beloved Shadowbox holiday traditions, and we're excited to bring audiences another season of laughter, music and holiday fun,' said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live's Producing Director. 'The holidays can be a whirlwind, and these shows are our chance to celebrate the funny, relatable moments that come with the season and allow audiences to relax and enjoy themselves for a night outside of their day-to-day responsibilities.'
HOLIDAY HOOPLA: A HOLIDAY SKETCH COMEDY AND MUSIC EXPERIENCE
Opening weekend: Thursday - Saturday, Nov. 19-21 at 7 p.m.
Continues, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27 & 28 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday – Saturday, Dec. 2-12 at 7 p.m.; Tuesday – Saturday, Dec. 15-19 at 7 p.m.; Monday – Wednesday, Dec. 21-23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec 26 at 7 p.m.
NOT SO SILENT NIGHT: A ROCKIN' HOLIDAY MUSICAL FOR EVERYONE
Opens Sunday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.
Continues Saturdays, Dec. 5-27 at 2 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 6-20 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m.
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