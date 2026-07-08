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Shadowbox Live to Open SCREAMERS Sketch Comedy and Music Experience

SHADOWBOX LIVE will stage the Columbus production through mid-November at its Ohio venue.

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Shadowbox Live to Open SCREAMERS Sketch Comedy and Music Experience

Shadowbox Live (SBX) will present a nightmare-fueled sketch comedy and music production this summer and fall at its theater in the Brewery District. Screamers will open on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 7:00 p.m. and continue through Saturday, Nov. 14.

Screamers will be Halloween-themed and include nine songs and nine original comedy sketches that fit the fall holiday. The music will include songs by The Doors, Livingston, Sweet, 30 Seconds to Mars, Jonathan Coulton, Badflower and more.

“With the show opening in late August, we're getting an early start on the celebration of the ever-popular Fall and Halloween season,” said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live's Producing Director. Klein adds, “Screamers will deliver the perfect mix of high-energy rock and laugh-out-loud comedy befitting the season. At its heart, our shows are about bringing people together through a shared experience that's funny, surprising and unforgettable.”

Performances for the first two weekends: Friday, Aug. 21, and Friday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 22, and Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. The production will then continue on Saturdays at 7 p.m. through Nov. 14.

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