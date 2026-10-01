MEAN GIRLS JR. to Open at Sunbury Performing Arts
The youth production features two casts for principal roles and includes young performers from the Central Ohio area.
Sunbury Performing Arts will bring Mean Girls JR. to the stage October 15-17 at Big Walnut Middle School, featuring young performers from the Central Ohio area in four performances of the hit musical.
Based on the beloved film and the Broadway musical, Mean Girls JR. follows Cady Heron as she leaves her life in Africa for the unfamiliar territory of an American high school. When Cady encounters Regina George and 'The Plastics,' she quickly learns that navigating friendship, popularity and belonging can be far more complicated than she imagined.
The production is the latest from Sunbury Performing Arts, a youth performing arts organization known for combining full-scale theatrical productions with intensive training in acting, voice and dance.
At SPA, the work begins well before opening night. Young performers train in the skills they will eventually bring to the stage, giving them the opportunity not only to learn a show, but to develop as actors, singers and dancers throughout the process.
'Our goal has always been bigger than putting on a great show,' said Barbara Stitzer of Sunbury Performing Arts. 'We want young people to become confident performers and confident people. They work incredibly hard, they learn to support one another, and by opening night they have truly lived with these characters. Watching that growth is one of the best parts of what we do.'
The Mean Girls JR. cast brings the halls of North Shore High to life with Cady, Regina George and the Plastics, Janis and Damian, the Mathletes, Debate Team, Dance Team and a full ensemble of young performers.
The production features two casts for several principal roles, giving additional young performers the opportunity to take on featured roles while working together as one company.
Audiences can expect the humor and unforgettable characters that made Mean Girls a cultural phenomenon, presented through the energy and perspective of a talented young cast.
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