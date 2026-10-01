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Photos: First look at The Room Upstairs Theatre Company’s REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL

Reefer Madness will run from Oct. 2 - 17, 2026

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First look at The Room Upstairs Theatre Company’s REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL

https://www.trutheatre.com

Reefer Madness will run from Oct. 2 - 17, 2026.

Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids from a stand-up American families falls prey to marijuana,leading them on a hysterical downward spiral  filled with jazz, sex and violence. This pointed polticial satire will go straight to your head! 

With book/lyrics by Kevin Murphy and book/music by Dan Studney. Directed by Carolyn Cutri. 

Cast: JIMMY HARPER – Leland McCandless, LECTURER – Scott Clay, MARY LANE – Abigail Del Riesgo, JACK STONE – Rocky DeSantis, MAE – Juleah Buttermore, RALPH WILEY – Sonny Panzica, SALLY – Sarah Cooper, ENSEMBLE – Anastasia Hassel, Hillary Lupusoru, Madelyne Moore, Troy Brooks, Pat Corcoran, Jeffrey Rolland. 

Performances are Fridays & Saturdays Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, & 17, at 7:30pm, at Club Diversity, 863 South High St. Columbus OH.  For tickets or more information, visit:  https://www.trutheatre.com/category/tickets

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Patrick Doss

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