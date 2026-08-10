Ozzy & Black Sabbath Tribute SPEAK OF THE DEVIL Will Come to Shadowbox Live

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Shadowbox Live (SBX) will present a music tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath this fall at its theater in the Brewery District. Speak of the Devil will open on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7:00 p.m. and continue through Sunday, Nov. 15.

More than a traditional music tribute, Speak of the Devil will transport audiences into a haunting experience while celebrating two rock legends through vocal, instrumental and dance performances. Featuring 20 songs from Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, including songs like Crazy Train, Paranoid, No More Tears and Iron Man, the production will draw audiences into the dark atmosphere, raw energy and legacy of the pioneers of heavy metal.

'Celebrating the groundbreaking legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath is both an honor and a responsibility,' said Julie Klein, Shadowbox Live's Producing Director. 'Speak of the Devil captures the raw energy, unforgettable music and lasting influence that defines rock music. But this show isn't just for Ozzy and Black Sabbath fans. It's for anyone who is looking for a dark, fun and exciting Halloween outing and experience.'

The multi-media show will run every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. and every Sunday at 2 p.m. from Thursday, Sept. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 15.

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