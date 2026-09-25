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Photos: First look at New Vision Performing Arts ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR

Alice In Wonderland, Jr, will run from Sept. 25 - 26, 2026

By:

Fall down the rabbit hole with Alice as she navigates the curious world of Wonderland on a journey of self-discovery. When young Alice finds herself in a strange world where everything seems upside down, she must find her way home…and find herself along the way. As she travels through Wonderland, she encounters all of the iconic characters that audiences have come to love: including the ever-tardy White Rabbit, the grinning Cheshire Cat, a cool Caterpillar, the wacky Mad Hatter, and the hot-tempered Queen of Hearts.

Music and Lyrics by Danny Elfman, Sammy Fain, Bob Hilliard, Oliver Wallace, Cy Coben, Michael Abbott, Sarah Weeks, Mack David, Al Hoffman, Jerry Livingston, Music Adapted and Arranged and Additional Music and Lyrics by Bryan Louiselle, Book and Additional Lyrics by David Simpatico,  Director & Choreographer - Melissa Gould, Music Director - Sean Hooper, Stage Manager - Ella Proudfoot,

Performances run Sept. 25, at 7:00 pm,  Sept. 26, at 10:30 pm, 1:00 pm, & 3:30 pm at Columbus Performing Arts Center, Van Fleet Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave, Columbus, Ohio  43125.  For tickets or more information, visit: https://newvisionperformingarts.zipsignup.org/events/902

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

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