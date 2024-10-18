Experience the Music of Elvis Presley at The Avalon Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Avalon Theatre is bringing a double shot of Elvis to Uptown Marysville this November with "ERAS" LEGENDARY MUSIC OF THE KING, a live performance matched only by Elvis "the King of Rock n' Roll" Presley himself.

Don & Ryan Rose are the only father and son Elvis tribute touring the country today and their next stop is The Avalon Theatre. Join the duo as they relive Elvis' famous rise to stardom in the early 1950s, his return to live performances after his 10 year movie career in 1968, his triumphant return to Vegas in 1969, and touring the USA throughout the 1970s.

In this concert event, "The King" will be portrayed by both father and son. Ryan Rose takes on the early days of Elvis as he performs the hits that turned Elvis into the King of Rock-n-Roll. Joining him on stage to create the larger-than-life presence of Elvis in his later years will be Ryan's father Don Rose. Together the pair will take you on a journey through the "Eras" of Elvis' life and music.

The Roses will bring Elvis' songbook to life and help ring in the start of the Holiday season in Union County with selections from Elvis' two holiday albums. This concert will feature music from Elvis Presley's unmatched library of hits ranging from his early years, through many holiday seasons, and into his late in life hits, from "Blue Suede Shoes" to "Blue Christmas".

Don Rose and Ryan Rose are both award-winning Elvis Tribute Artists. Don Rose won "Weekend With the King" in Palm Springs CA, a contest judged by those who worked and lived with Elvis including Sonny West, Charlie Hodge, Estelle Brown, Patti Perry, and overseen by Joe Esposito & Jerry Schilling. Ryan Rose was a finalist at the Nashville Elvis Fest in his first-ever contest, and he has gone on to specialize in music from the 1950s and 1960s portion of Elvis' career.

The Avalon Theatre will present "ERAS" LEGENDARY MUSIC OF THE KING on Saturday, November 02, at 7:00 pm. This concert is sponsored in part by Visit Union County, OH, and Wilcox Communities. Tickets are on sale now for only $25 per person. Tickets for this event can be purchased online at theavalontheatre.org, or you can stop by The Avalon Theatre box office at 121 S Main Street, Marysville, OH. Box office hours are from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Wednesday through Saturday and one hour before all events. The Avalon Theatre offers a variety of concessions at The Marquee Club, including fresh organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, wraps & pizza by the slice from Leon's Garage, alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, candy, and more.

