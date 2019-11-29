Experience An Altogether Holiday Adventure in Grove City

This holiday season, venture to Grove City and experience the unique local shops and holiday events that would bring a smile to even the Grinch's face! Kick-off the holiday season by participating in the Mistletoe Market on December 7, 2019. Journey through the Heart of Grove City starting as early as 10 am and going until 6 pm. The event is reminiscent of the German Kristkindl Market; this festive Holiday Shopping Market brings old-world charm & warmth to Grove City's Historic Town Center. Shop for unique, creative, one-of-a-kind gift items, decorations, artwork and delicious treats to enjoy or share with others. You may also stroll through festive market spaces in City Hall and Town Center businesses.

On the same day, experience the sights of community history and holiday traditions. Children can meet Santa at the George Edge Music Park. Celebrate an afternoon of old-style holiday fun on the Historic Christmas Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Then, from 6 to 8 p.m., enjoy live entertainment. Afterwards, peek at live reindeer at the southeast corner of Civic Place and Broadway. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the Grove City Christmas parade, which steps off at 7 p.m. After the parade wraps up, Santa will return to help light the community tree in the Town Center Plaza!

Satisfy all your shopping needs by exploring the unique local shops that offer up a plethora of fantastic gift opportunities. Step into Grove City Guide + Gear, located within Visit Grove City (3995 Broadway, Suite 100, Grove City, Ohio) to shop for those loved ones who seek adventure and exploration. Explore items made and produced in Grove City, ranging from Circle S Farms Fruits of the Earth preserves and hot mulled cider mix to earrings and bracelets fashioned by local jewelry makers, and find the perfect gift for your friends and family. While you're in the Grove City Town Center, be sure to explore the multitude of other wondrously unique shops.

Stop in at Dapple + Dun (located at 3952 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123) to shop for your next favorite outfit, perhaps the perfect ensemble for New Year's Eve? It's located right next to The Farm Table, another great shop to pursue an assortment of treasures to style your home. Grace + 62 Boutique is a curated collection of gift options for any fashion lover in your family, or yourself! If you're looking for home décor to spice up your house, then Zassy's Tap Room and Home Décor, Country Hearth Primitives and Broadway Fireplace and Décor are the perfect places for you.

Zassy's provides you with an exciting shopping experience once a month with a light food menu to keep you fueled for your shopping extravaganza. Country Hearth Primitives has four floors full of antiques from various vendors that's perfect for bringing out the antique hunter in you. Broadway Fireplace and Décor has a beautiful showroom that will inspire you to create that minimalist look you've been craving for the new year.

If you're seeking to explore your creative side and construct your own unique holiday gifts, look no further than the many options Grove City has to offer. AR Workshop provides the opportunity to create wood signs, canvas pillows, wall hangings, framed signs, wood boxes, Lazy Susans and so much more. Each item can be uniquely tailored to you, your loved ones, and your adventure. Journey on over to Coffee Break Pottery to explore painting and ceramics. There you will make a perfect and thoughtful gift. If you're a lover of candles, The Chandler is the perfect place for you. Create your own uniquely scented candle or pick from handmade originals on display and ready to be shared.

If you find yourself getting hungry along the journey, there are more than enough unique local options to fuel your adventure. Start your day with the delicious breakfast & brunch items at the perfect-for-family, Lilly's Kitchen Table or the delicious coffees of Transcend Coffee + Roastery. For lunch, journey over to 3 Brothers Diner for local Mexican American cuisine, Local Cantina for tacos galore, or The Garden Bar for healthy snacks and smoothies. For dinner explore the fantastic nightlife Grove City has to offer. Grove City Brewing Company offers traditional American cuisine, craft beer and live music, they also have a winery for the wine-lovers in your life. Hop Yard 62 provides a food truck on Friday nights and hosts many exciting events in addition to 21 rotating taps and a large variety of bottled craft brew. Be sure to check out the newly opened Blu-Willy's to satisfy your craving for gourmet burgers, brews and more.

And because adventure-lovers don't say inside when the weather turns, winter adventures abound in Grove City. From a free bison experience to snow-covered trails to frosty paintball, the adventure is 365!

If you're seeking the place to fulfill all your holiday shopping needs while having an altogether adventure you won't find anywhere else, look no further. No matter what you're looking for this holiday season, from clothes to furniture, you are sure to find exactly what you need when you venture to Grove City. That's Grove City. Altogether different. Altogether unexpected. Altogether memorable.

Visit http://visitgrovecityoh.com/winter-adventure/ for more details.





