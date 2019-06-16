Endeavor Theatre and MadLab Present the World Premiere of YOUNG AMERICANS OR STARGIRL WAS HERE

Endeavor Theatre's World premiere production of Young Americans or Stargirl Was Here. by C.K. Thompson will take place Friday, June 28th and Saturday June 29th, at MadLab, 227 N. 3rd St., in Columbus. Admission is $10 for the general public, Tickets are available online at madlab.net/tickets.

The show tells the story of one night in the life of Nathan, a young marketing professional who travels back to his college town with his partner, to attend the wedding of an old friend. When he runs into an ex from college, he finds that he begins reconsidering and recontextualizing not just the memories he had of his past, but his own position now in his life and his career, as well as his future and the trajectory he is currently on.

Endeavor's production of Young Americans or Stargirl Was Here. is directed by Corey Ragan, a Columbus Native, and Founder of Endeavor Theater, and current Masters Student of Directing at Ohio University.

For more info on Endeavor Theatre find us on facebook, and on twitter and instagram @endeavortheatre

MadLab is a non-profit organization that provides an artistic haven for the creation and experience of original works. For more information about events at MadLab, visit www.madlab.net. The Community Arts Fund of The Columbus Foundation, Greater Columbus Arts Council and Ohio Arts Council support MadLab throughout the year.





