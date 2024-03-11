Ember Women's Theatre Presents 'NIGHT MOTHER by Marsha Norman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ember Women's Theatre will present: ‘Night Mother, by Marsha Norman.

This Pulitzer Prize winning play opens in a small country house where Jessie is preparing for one final night with her mother Thelma. Together they learn about each other's sadness, despair, regret, and courage. Bringing dignity to how they see life, and how choices we make are ours to own. By the end, Jessie has prepared the space for Thelma who is thrust into the finality of Jessie's tragic decision.

‘Night Mother is directed by Ember co-founder Michelle Batt. The cast features Melissa Bair as Thelma Cates and Merritt Weirick as Jessie Cates.

This is Ember Women's Theatre's 2nd production of its 8th season. Founded by Michelle Batt and Melissa Bair in 2017, the group's mission is to produce published or original works that focus on the strength and perseverance of women through strong female characters.

Tickets

The production opens Friday April 19th, and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm until May 4th at MadLab Theatre, 227 N. 3rd Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Admission is $25 for all patrons. Tickets are available online at www.emberwomens.com.