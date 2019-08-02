EMBer Women's Theatre Presents TERMS OF ENDEARMENT

Ember Women's Theatre's production of Terms of Endearment, adapted for the stage by Dan Gordon, based on the screenplay by James L. Brooks, will take place Fridays and Saturdays, September 13th - 28th 2019, at MadLab Theatre, 227 N. 3rd St, in Columbus. Admission is $20 for all patrons. Tickets are available online at www.madlab.net

Challenges in life and love test the resilience of a mother-daughter relationship in Dan Gordon's adaptation of Terms of Endearment, based on the book by Pulitzer Prize-winner Larry McMurtry and James L. Brooks's screenplay of the Oscar-winning film. Though Emma is often exasperated by her highly-opinionated mother, Aurora, they talk every day about their problems, from Aurora finding unexpected love even as she becomes a reluctant grandmother, to Emma's struggle in her troubled marriage. But when they need one another most, will they be able to find courage in each other? This funny and touching story captures the delicate, sometimes fractured bonds between mothers and daughters, husbands and wives, and lovers, both old and new.

Ember Women's Theatre's production of Terms of Endearment is directed by Michelle Batt, assistant directed by Vicki Kessler, and stage managed by Michael Trakas. The production stars Melissa Bair as Aurora Greenway, Cat McAlpine as Emma Horton, Scott Douglas Wilson as Garrett Breedlove, Reagan Hyer as Patsy Clark, Leo Santucci as Flap Horton, and Dan Griscom as Dr. Maise.

This is Ember Women's Theatre's third production. Founded by Michelle Batt and Melissa Bair, the group's mission is to produce published or original works that focus on the strength and perseverance of women through strong female characters.

For more information, visit Ember Women's Theatre at emberwomens.com or email them at info@emberwomens.com





