ELF In Concert Comes To The Palace Theatre December 9

The spirit of the holidays is coming to Columbus in a big way! This holiday season, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in partnership with Innovation Arts and Entertainment and CAPA, are bringing Elf in Concert to the Palace Theatre on Saturday, December 9. This event is part of a festive tour across 31 cities worldwide, featuring the Columbus Symphony performing John Debney's heartwarming score live to picture, projected onto a 40-foot movie screen.

Tickets start at $55 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or Click Here, and by phone at (614) 469-0939 beginning at 10 am Friday, August 4.

Elf in Concert embarks on a magical journey in 31 cities starting from Nov. 17 and culminates in a grand finale on Dec 29. Performances will take place at iconic venues nationwide, with Columbus being a significant part of this holiday cheer tour. For a complete performance schedule and location details, visit the official website.

Elf is consistently ranked among the top holiday movies. Debney, who has worked on some of the most successful films of all time including The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and Hocus Pocus, expresses his enthusiasm: “I'm so thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts on the upcoming Elf in Concert. Writing the score was a true highlight of my career. Seeing the joy that the music and film bring to audiences each year is truly wonderful. Elf has really become a modern classic and bringing this into concert halls worldwide is an absolute honor. I very much look forward to presenting this unforgettable concert experience to live audiences worldwide!”

Elf tells the heartwarming story of Buddy, a human raised among Santa's elves. As an adult, he embarks on a journey to New York in search of his real father, bringing with him an infectious holiday spirit. Get ready, Columbus, to welcome the magic of Buddy the Elf at the Palace Theatre on Saturday, December 9.

