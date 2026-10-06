David Nihill to perform TAKING TANGENTS at Lincoln Theatre

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After a sold out world tour, comedian and author David Nihill will return with his latest show, Taking Tangents, which promises to do exactly that. CAPA will welcome David Nihill back to Columbus for an 8 pm Friday, January 29, 2027, show in the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

Leaving Dublin, Ireland where he was born and raised until the age of 22, David got drunk on travel and never quite hit sobriety of it. He has lived and worked in twelve countries and visited over eighty. His shows draw on his wide travels, cultural observations, attempts at language study, (occasional) international drinking session(s) and being a mildly confused immigrant.

David is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition, (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and Dana Carvey) and runner-up in the Moth’s largest US Grandslam storytelling competition. Also a bestselling writer, David recorded his debut special Documented for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019, his follow up Cultural Appreciation in 202, and his award winning show Shelf Help in 2025. He has been featured on TED.com, Sirius XM, Just For Laughs, Netflix is a Joke Festival, RTE’s Late Late Show, The Irish Independent, Inc, NPR, and the LA Times, among others. A festival favorite, David's videos have also gone viral many times over with over 1 billion views and a social following of over 2 million people.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 36 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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