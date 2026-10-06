David Nihill to perform TAKING TANGENTS at Lincoln Theatre
The Irish-born comedian and bestselling author brings his observational humor drawn from travels across twelve countries to the downtown venue.
After a sold out world tour, comedian and author David Nihill will return with his latest show, Taking Tangents, which promises to do exactly that. CAPA will welcome David Nihill back to Columbus for an 8 pm Friday, January 29, 2027, show in the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).
Leaving Dublin, Ireland where he was born and raised until the age of 22, David got drunk on travel and never quite hit sobriety of it. He has lived and worked in twelve countries and visited over eighty. His shows draw on his wide travels, cultural observations, attempts at language study, (occasional) international drinking session(s) and being a mildly confused immigrant.
David is the winner of the prestigious annual San Francisco Comedy Competition, (previous finalists include Robin Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and Dana Carvey) and runner-up in the Moth’s largest US Grandslam storytelling competition. Also a bestselling writer, David recorded his debut special Documented for Dry Bar Comedy in 2019, his follow up Cultural Appreciation in 202, and his award winning show Shelf Help in 2025. He has been featured on TED.com, Sirius XM, Just For Laughs, Netflix is a Joke Festival, RTE’s Late Late Show, The Irish Independent, Inc, NPR, and the LA Times, among others. A festival favorite, David's videos have also gone viral many times over with over 1 billion views and a social following of over 2 million people.
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