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CAPA To Present Celebration Of Día de los Niños

Event includes Cultural and Arts activities, plus performance Cuentos: Tales from the Latinx World.

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CAPA To Present Celebration Of Día de los Niños

CAPA will present a free celebration of Día de los Niños/Day of the Children, featuring music, dance, crafts, a theatre show, food truck and more, on Sunday, October 11, from 1:30-4 pm at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.).

All activities are free, but registration is required for entry. Advance registration can be made at CAPA.com starting Friday, August 21.

Doors open at 1:30 pm, with cultural and arts activities from 1:30 to 3 pm in the Lincoln Ballroom. Activities include performance and instruction by Ballet Folclorico Xochihua; crafts with the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and CAPA; balloon art by Evan Smith; science demonstrations with COSI; and an instrument "petting zoo" with the Columbus Symphony. Food will be available for purchase from the Dos Hermanos Food Truck. 

A free performance of Cuentos: Tales from the Latinx World will follow at 3 pm. 

A prize drawing for tickets to local museums, touring shows, and more will be held immediately following the show. 

About Cuentos:  Tales from the Latinx World  

Cuentos: Tales from the Latinx World paints a vivid picture of the people and rich cultures of the Spanish-speaking world with colorful tales from the Caribbean, South America, and the Bronx! From the silly antics of the Puerto Rican anti-hero "Juan Bobo" to the mysterious powers of the Orishas in a suite of Afro-Cuban stories, these tales are filled with memorable characters, fantastic plots, and positive messages for children. Spanish language words are sprinkled throughout so young audiences can repeat and retain their sound and meaning. 

About The Artist 

Critically acclaimed and award-winning artist David Gonzalez offers numerous titles that combine live music with compelling drama and multi-media. His topics range from fairy tales to historical dramas, spoken word/poetry, epic myths, and community voices, all of which enchant audiences of all ages with stories of love, hope, courage, and wisdom. 

CAPA’s Education and Engagement Department launched Día de los Niños in 2023 as an extension of Festival Latino, offering a family-centered event celebrating Latino culture. 

“Día de los Niños/Day of the Children is an internationally established celebration of children with the goal of connecting families to the world of learning through stories, cultural and arts activities, and community,” Amy Handra, CAPA Senior Director of Education and Engagement, said. “We are excited to once again participate in this international movement committed to the welfare of all children.” 

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