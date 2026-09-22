North Star Concert at Lincoln Theatre to Feature Mark Lomax II

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Columbus percussionist and composer Dr. Mark Lomax II will headline the Lincoln Theatre Association's annual North Star concert at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.), at 7 pm Friday, November 13. Lomax will perform with support from band members Dean Hulett, Dr. William Menefield, and Edwin Bayard.

The North Star Concert returns in 2026 as an annual signature event at the Lincoln Theatre, celebrating artistic excellence while inspiring and uplifting audiences. The concert reinforces the Lincoln Theatre's legacy as a beacon for amplifying Black voices, culture and artistic expression within the Columbus community.

Tickets are $46.38 and can be purchased at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Dr. Mark Lomax, II is a critically acclaimed composer, drummer, recording artist, activist, author, and educator whose music draws from jazz, gospel, classical music, and the Black musical tradition. A lifelong musician, Lomax has toured with the Delfeayo Marsalis Sextet and collaborated with renowned artists including Clark Terry, Ellis Marsalis, Billy Harper, Bennie Maupin, and Azar Lawrence.

In 2019, Lomax released 400: An Afrikan Epic, an ambitious 12-album musical cycle exploring the history, resilience, creativity, and future of the Afrikan diaspora. The project blends jazz, composition, and storytelling to connect the past with a vision for the future.

Lomax earned a Doctor of Musical Arts in classical composition and music theory from The Ohio State University. His original compositions have been performed by leading orchestras and ensembles, and his powerful drumming and genre-spanning artistry have established him as a distinctive voice in contemporary Black music.

'This performance is an opportunity to bring people together through the transformative power of music. Every composition on this program reflects a commitment to artistry, storytelling, and cultural expression, inviting audiences into a shared experience of reflection, celebration, and connection. We are honored to present a performance that not only showcases musical excellence but also highlights the enduring role of jazz and creative music as a catalyst for dialogue, inspiration, and community. I look forward to sharing this evening with our audience and creating a memorable experience that resonates long after the final note is played,' Lomax said.

'The NorthStar concert will serve as a radiant beacon of hope, vision, inspiration, and liberation—expressed through the transformative power of art,' said Suzan Bradford, Executive Director of the Lincoln Theatre. 'Columbus' most accomplished and revered artists along with nationally recognized musical icons, will grace the stage, infusing the theatre with extraordinary talent and soul-stirring performances.'

Columbus Backstage: Melodies & Moments

A special screening of the new documentary film Columbus Backstage: Melodies & Moments, celebrating the rich history of the Lincoln Theatre in Columbus, is set for 6 pm Thursday, November 12, at the Lincoln Theatre.

Admission is free; tickets/registration are required at LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or capa.com.

The film explores the theatre's legacy as a cultural landmark, highlighting its impact on the community and showcasing memorable Backstage performances that have brought legendary artists and emerging talent to audiences for generations.

Support for the Lincoln Theatre's 2026-27 season is provided in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, The Columbus Foundation's Gladys H. Goodwin Fund, the Ohio Arts Council, the Nationwide Foundation, State Auto Insurance Companies, Donna and Larry James, the AEP Foundation, Huntington Bank, and Encova Insurance.

About the Lincoln Theatre

First opened in 1928, the Lincoln Theatre is a landmark in African American and jazz history. After undergoing a $13.5 million renovation funded by a partnership of public and private support, the Lincoln reopened in May 2009 as a multi-use, state-of-the-art performing arts and education center serving the diversity of the central Ohio community. The Lincoln is a bustling hub of activity 365 days a year hosting performances, rehearsals, and classes in the performing arts, as well as a wide variety of community events such as film festivals, meetings, and receptions.

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