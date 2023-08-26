DAVE KOZ AND FRIENDS CHRISTMAS TOUR 2023 to Play the Palace Theatre in December

The Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2023 will return to Columbus for a festive, high-energy show at the Palace Theatre on Friday, December 8 at 8 pm. The tour is headlined by Grammy-nominated saxophonist extraordinaire Dave Koz and features guitarist Jonathan Butler, with special guests singer Rebecca Jade and saxophonist Marcus Anderson, and introducing pianist wunderkind Justin Lee Schultz.

Tickets start at $44 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at the link below, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The 26th annual Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour will feature fresh renditions of timeless Christmas classics – as well as the always-anticipated Chanukah medley! – and hits from the respective catalogues of each of the “friends.”

In a recording career that spans nearly three decades, Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine Grammy nominations, 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, 13 sold-out Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruises, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and appearances on a multitude of television shows, including “Good Morning America,” “The View,” “The Tonight Show,” “Entertainment Tonight” and more. A Platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host and instrumental music advocate.



About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus' magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theatre (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA's 2023-24 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council and The Columbus Foundation's Gladys H. Goodwin Fund, Jane H. Zimmerman Arts Fund, and W.W. Williams Family Field of Interest Fund, with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.