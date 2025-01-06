CreativeOhio Launches Advocacy Leadership Institute to Empower Arts and Culture Leaders Across Ohio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CreativeOhio has unveiled the CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute, a groundbreaking program aimed at equipping leaders in Ohio's arts, culture, and creative industries with the skills and knowledge to advocate for the sector effectively.

Launching with its inaugural cohort in May 2025, this initiative seeks to develop a new generation of advocacy champions dedicated to advancing the creative sector statewide.

Interested applicants should be established leaders in the creative sector—such as arts administrators, nonprofit executives, and advancement or development professionals—or government and business leaders with a strong passion for the creative sector and a commitment to becoming advocacy champions.

Endorsed by Arts Midwest and crafted in collaboration with leading national arts advocacy experts—including Dr. Ursula Kuhar (Indiana), Claire Rice (Illinois), and Miriam Kramer (New York & Toronto)—the program offers a transformative curriculum. Participants will explore topics like legislative processes, public funding mechanisms, and strategies for building a culture of advocacy. Enriched by site visits to cultural venues and hands-on workshops, the institute equips participants with the knowledge and tools to lead with confidence.

“The CreativeOhio Advocacy Leadership Institute is more than just a training program—it's a movement to increase legislative literacy and democratic engagement across our sector,” said Sarah Sisser, Executive Director of CreativeOhio. “By providing tools, knowledge, and connections, we aim to empower leaders to champion not only their own organizations but also the larger ecosystem that fuels Ohio's vibrancy.”

Participants will gain:

Knowledge: Insights into legislative processes and the creative sector's economic role.

Know-How: Practical tools to champion their organizations and communities.

Networking: Connections with policymakers and creative leaders statewide.

Applications are open through February 14, 2025. Selected participants will meet monthly from May to October at cultural hubs across Ohio, culminating in certification as Certified Creative Sector Advocates. Tuition is $1,500, with scholarships available to ensure accessibility.

The Advocacy Leadership Institute is made possible through the generous support of The George Gund Foundation, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Greater Columbus Arts Council, and Edwards Companies.

For more information and to apply, visit creativeoh.org/advocacy-leadership-institute/

