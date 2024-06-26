Craig Ferguson To Return To Columbus With PANTS ON FIRE Tour in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CAPA will welcome multiple Grammy nominated, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and comedian Craig Ferguson, on his “Pants on Fire” tour, to the Southern Theatre on Friday, November 1.

Tickets, which start at $32, go on sale at 10 am Friday, June 28, and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Craig Ferguson's diverse career encompasses film, television, and the stage. He is a The New York Times bestselling author and has recorded numerous standup specials for Netflix, Epix, Comedy Central and Amazon. The popular Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson ran on CBS for 10 years. His most recent book Riding the Elephant - a series of linked biographical stories - is available from Penguin books.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Ferguson spent time on the UK comedy circuit and starred in his own BBC television show before coming to the U.S., appearing in shows such as Maybe This Time and The Drew Carey Show. Ferguson has written the feature films “The Big Tease” and “Saving Grace”. In 2003, he made his directorial debut with “I'll Be There,” which he also wrote and starred in. “I'll Be There” went on to receive the Audience Award for Best Film at the Aspen, Dallas, and Valencia film festivals. Ferguson was also named "best new director" at the Napa Valley Film Festival.

In 2016, Ferguson debuted his original History Channel show, “Join or Die,” which featured him and his celebrity friends debating provocative topics with history experts. He also hosted Celebrity Name Game in syndication where he won the Emmy for best host two years in a row and The Hustler for ABC/Disney.

His novels include Between the Bridge and the River, which made it onto the bestseller list, and American on Purpose, a memoir about why and how he became an American. The book was listed on The New York Times bestseller list and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word.

