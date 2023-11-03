Comedian Joe Pera to Perform at Southern Theatre in March

CAPA will host Joe Pera – in his own words, “the slow comedy guy” – live on the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) stage at 7 pm, Friday, March 22, 2024. Pera is a standup comedian, writer, and filmmaker from Buffalo, NY now living in New York, NY, best-known for his Adult Swim series, “Joe Pera Talks With You".

Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Pera has performed his subdued standup on Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Comedy Central. After his animated special “Joe Pera Talks You to Sleep” (which many have found to work), he followed up with other projects for Adult Swim including “Joe Pera Helps You Find The Perfect Christmas Tree” and “Relaxing Old Footage with Joe Pera.”

Through his production company, Chestnut Walnut, Pera has also directed a number of film and TV projects including Conner O'Malley's “Truthhunters” pilot for Comedy Central. Pera’s first book, “A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping Or Peeing But

Using the Bathroom as an Escape,” is out now from Macmillan publishing, and on the USA TODAY best seller list. “Joe Pera Talks With You” is now available to stream on Max, and Pera can be seen appearing on season 5 of “Search Party.”

Pera also voiced the role of “Fern” in Peter Sohn’s Disney Pixar box office smash animated feature film “Elemental.” Pera’s new sleep podcast “Drifting Off with Joe Pera,” a collaboration with Composer Ryan Dann, can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Patreon. New episodes release on the first Sunday of each month. On October 6, Pera released his independently financed and produced comedy special, “Joe Pera: Slow and Steady,” exclusively on his own YouTube channel. The special

premiered to a quarter of a million views opening weekend and counting.

www.joepera.com

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Joe Pera

Friday, March 22, 2024

Southern Theatre

$39-$49

About CAPA

