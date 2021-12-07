Columbus Symphony's Annual RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL Begins January 7

Conducted by Music Director Rossen Milanov, the Columbus Symphony's 7th annual Russian Winter Festival offers a program that celebrates the great Russian composers through the virtuosity and talents of the Columbus Symphony musicians. This first half of the festival will include Ravel's orchestration of Mussorgsky's piano suite, Pictures at an Exhibition, and Stravinsky's acclaimed ballet and orchestral concert work, The Rite of Spring.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join Maestro Milanov near the main stage for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Russian Winter Festival I: Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, January 7 and 8, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

About Rossen Milanov

Respected and admired by audiences and musicians alike, Rossen Milanov is currently the music director of the Columbus Symphony, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and newly appointed chief conductor of the Slovenian RTV Orchestra in Ljubljana.

Milanov has established himself as a conductor with considerable national and international presence. He recently completed a seven-year tenure as music director of the Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Asturias (OSPA) in Spain. Nationally, he has appeared with the Colorado, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, and Fort Worth symphonies, National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, Link Up education projects with Carnegie Hall and the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and with the Civic Orchestra in Chicago.

Internationally, he has collaborated with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra de la Suisse Romand, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Aalborg, Latvian, and Hungarian National Symphony Orchestras and the orchestras in Toronto, Vancouver, KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic (South Africa), Mexico, Colombia, Sao Paolo, Belo Horizonte, and New Zealand. In the Far East, he has appeared with NHK, Sapporo, Tokyo, and Singapore symphonies, Hyogo Performing Arts Center, and Malaysian and Hong Kong Philharmonics.

