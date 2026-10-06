Columbus Symphony Launches Digital Platform for Young Learners
The platform was developed with Columbus design studio Between State and serves as a digital companion to concert hall experiences.
The Columbus Symphony announced today the official launch of CSOkids.org, a brand-new interactive website designed to make learning about orchestral music accessible, playful, and deeply engaging for children in grades K–6, their families, and educators. Content and activities on the website were created by licensed Ohio educators, and are aligned with Ohio Standards for Learning.
Developed in partnership with Columbus-based brand strategy and design studio Between State, CSOkids.org serves as an inviting digital companion to the concert hall. The platform allows young learners to explore instruments, meet composers, play interactive music games, and even submit their own artwork. By connecting digital exploration directly to the musicians and performances of the Columbus Symphony, CSOkids.org offers a dynamic educational bridge between the classroom, the home, and the live orchestra experience.
“CSOkids reflects the Columbus Symphony’s commitment to making music education accessible, engaging, and meaningful for children and families throughout our community,” said Eric Johnson, Education Committee Chair at the Columbus Symphony. “This new resource gives young people an inviting way to explore the orchestra, discover the instruments and composers behind the music, and continue learning beyond the concert hall. We are excited to have a digital resource that can reach students, families, and educators wherever they are.”
Designed with educators and parents in mind, CSOkids.org provides elementary school teachers with vibrant tools to supplement classroom music curricula, while giving parents a safe, enriching online space where kids can learn through play.
“One of the most exciting things about CSOkids is that we can bring children directly into the world of the Columbus Symphony,” said Meghan McDevitt, Vice President of Education at the Columbus Symphony. “They can hear our musicians, explore the instruments they play, discover composers and pieces, and make connections between what they experience online and what they hear in the concert hall. We see CSOkids as a living resource that will continue to grow with our young audiences.”
The creative vision for the platform centers on hands-on discovery and curiosity-driven design, framing music education as an adventurous experience rather than a formal lesson.
“CSOkids started with a simple idea: Learning about music should feel like recess, not homework,” said Eric Ross, Partner at Between State. “We got to fill an entire website with games to play, instruments to hear, composers to meet, and drawings to send. Honestly, we had as much fun making it as we hope kids have using it. That’s how you know it’s right.”
To explore the new platform, play games, and discover the world of the Columbus Symphony, visit csokids.or
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