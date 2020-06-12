Columbus Symphony Cancels 202 Picnic With The Pops and Popcorn Pops

Due to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Columbus Symphony today canceled the 2020 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, its annual outdoor summer series at the Columbus Commons, and the 2020 Popcorn Pops, its outdoor summer series for kids.

"We know central Ohio looks forward to Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops each summer and we are heartbroken not to be able to move forward with these two series," stated CSO Executive Director Denise Rehg. "The safety of our patrons must take precedence this year, but we look forward to a fantastic comeback in the summer of 2021."

