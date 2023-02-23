Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Columbus Symphony Announces 2023 PICNIC WITH THE POPS Lineup

Led by CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz and held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the Columbus Commons.

Feb. 23, 2023  

The Columbus Symphony today announced the lineup for the 2023 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, its annual summer outdoor concert series June 17-July 29, led by CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz and held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 6 pm. Concerts begin at 8 pm.

Ne-Yo - Symphony with Soul

Saturday, June 17

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

R&B singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, record producer, and Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo joins the Columbus Symphony for his "Symphony with Soul" concert featuring all his hits performed with his band, dancers, and the Columbus Symphony on stage for one night at the Columbus Commons.

Super Diamond

Saturday, June 24

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Super Diamond joins the Columbus Symphony for an uncanny tribute to beloved, master singer/songwriter/performer, American pop icon Neil Diamond.

Patriotic Pops and Soul - featuring Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale

Saturday, July 1

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Featuring Grammy-winning Broadway artist Tamika Lawrence and the Worship and Praise Chorale, the Columbus Symphony continues its annual Fourth of July celebration performing American classics with a soulful twist and a brilliant display of fireworks.

The Music of Whitney Houston: A Celebration

Saturday, July 8

Andrés Lopera, conductor

Windborne Music and the Columbus Symphony present The Music of Whitney Houston featuring Broadway sensation Rashidra Scott for an evening of hits including "Saving All My Love," "How Will I Know?" "Where Do Broken Hearts Go?" and of course, "I Will Always Love You."

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Saturday, July 15

Andrés Lopera, conductor

The Columbus Symphony and guests bring one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life, playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen."

Ben Folds

Saturday, July 22

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter, and pianist Ben Folds brings his genre-bending music to the Columbus Commons, joining forces with the Columbus Symphony for one incredible night of music under the downtown stars.

OSU Marching Band

Friday & Saturday, July 28 & 29

Stuart Chafetz & Dr. Christopher Hoch, conductors

The summer tradition continues as "The Best Damn Band in the Land" joins the Columbus Symphony for the first big tailgate of the year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com or CBUSArts.com or by phone at 614-469-0939. General admission lawn tickets are $36.75-$47.25 in advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50-15.75. Children 2 and under are free. Full tables and single table seats are available for purchase from $63-$998. For more information call 614-469-0939.

www.ColumbusSymphony.com and www.PicnicWithThePops.com

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the longest-running, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching a more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 275,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.ColumbusSymphony.com.




Photos: First Look at Columbus Childrens Theatres THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at Columbus Children's Theatre's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! Check out photos here!
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Companys FORBIDDEN BROADWAY Photo
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's FORBIDDEN BROADWAY
In this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters.
Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortiums DANCING QUEEN: An ABBA Salute Photo
Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Art's Consortium's DANCING QUEEN: An ABBA Salute
Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute on Feb. 4, 2023 Upcoming shows include Paul Reiser: Live Stand Up Comedy on Friday March 3rd, 2023 and An Evening with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Saturday April 8th. For more info or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.mvac.org.
Review: SLAVE PLAY at Short North Stage Photo
Review: SLAVE PLAY at Short North Stage
What did our critic think of SLAVE PLAY at Short North Stage? People always ask critics two questions: “did you like it?” and “is it worth seeing?” When it comes time to discuss SLAVE PLAY, these two questions are going to be tough to answer. Did I like it? From a theatrical rubric, it checks off the boxes of fantastic acting and wonderful direction, and powerful message. However, is it enjoyable? At times yes … and sometimes it felt like a punch to the stomach.  

