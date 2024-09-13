Columbus Jazz Orchestra Will Kick Off 2024-25 Season with The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Columbus Jazz Orchestra (CJO) will kick off their 52nd season with The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World Oct. 10-13 at the Southern Theatre. Led by Bandleader Byron Stripling, the four concerts will feature legendary jazz musicians John Clayton and Jeff Hamilton alongside the orchestra.

“With a name like ‘The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World,' we know the stakes are high,” said Katy Coy, CJO's CEO. “But if there are any two musicians to surpass all expectations, it's John Clayton and Jeff Hamilton. It is an absolute treat to have them with us for CJO's opening weekend, and I can't wait to hear them alongside our orchestra and Bandleader Byron Stripling.”

Featuring the talents of some of the best jazz musicians of the century, The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World will be an explosive showcase of compositions and arrangements by both Clayton and Hamilton.

Clayton is a Grammy-winning bassist, composer, arranger, and producer with nine additional nominations. Clayton has written and/or recorded with artists such as Milt Jackson, Diana Krall, Paul McCartney, Regina Carter, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Gladys Knight, Queen Latifah, McCoy Tyner, YoYo Ma, and many others. Additionally, it was Clayton's arrangement of the “Star Spangled Banner” that helped propel Whitney Houston in her 1990 performance at the Super Bowl. Currently, Clayton maintains an active performance schedule with the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra and The Clayton Brothers Quintet.

Hamilton has been on more than 300 recordings with artists such as Natalie Cole, Diana Krall, Rosemary Clooney, Barbra Streisand, Benny Carter, Dr. John, Toshiko Akioshi, Paul McCartney, Queen Latifah, Gladys Knight, and many more. Additionally, Hamilton was inducted into The Jazz Cruise Hall of Fame in 2014 and currently focuses on performing with The Jeff Hamilton Trio, The Clayton/Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, and Akiko Tsuruga in an Organ Trio.



