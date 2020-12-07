Columbus Civic Theater Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Columbus Civic Theater has created a radio play based on its stage adaption of Charles Dickens' popular novella, A Christmas Carol.

Due to the pandemic, the Civic's annual production could not be presented this year. Defying fate, Carol's director, Kerry Shanklin, has adapted the work into a radio play, which will be available for download on December 1st from this website, and other sites. The recording, which has been funded by the Civic's donors and the Greater Columbus Arts Council, is free to all.

The radio play is available now through January 6.



With a firm foundation in the original work, published in 1862, the radio play uses favorite performers from previous productions, sound effects, and carols. Narrated by Harold Yarborough (Hoke, Driving Miss Daisy) and featuring Tracy Tupman (Macduff, Macbeth) as Ebenezer Scrooge, the cast includes Abby Dorn, Vicky Welsh Bragg, Britt Kline, Scott Douglas Wilson, Max Muir, Sam Bermudez, Todd Taylor, Frannie Mamlin, and Macao Bermudez as Tiny Tim.

Learn more at https://www.columbuscivic.org/carol2020.html.

Shows View More Columbus Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You