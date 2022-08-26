Columbus Children's Theatre to Present DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Southern Theatre in September

CCT (Columbus Children's Theatre) will open its 60th season with the two-time Tony Award winner Disney's Newsies (Sept. 23-Oct. 2) at the historic Southern Theatre. "Sixty years is a significant feat," said Susan Pringle, CCT's Executive Director. "We wanted to make sure that this season opener would be a large production that celebrates not only CCT's landmark age, but also the way theatre has endured right here in Columbus. In scope and scale, this will be CCT's biggest show to-date."

With a book by Harvey Fierstein, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Jack Feldman, Newsies adapts the 1992 Disney film into a full-scale musical, offering non-stop thrills and a timeless message of fighting for what's right. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies tells the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions.

"Through its captivating storytelling, Newsies speaks to historical social justice themes that are still relevant today. We can change the world around us by standing up and speaking up," Zac DelMonte, CCT's Artistic Director, said. "To tell this pertinent story, we have formed a cast of incredibly talented youth and adults and put together a top-notch production team."

Among members of the production team are Joe Deer (Director) and Joe Tilford (Scenic Designer), both of whom are critically-acclaimed theatre practitioners. Deer is the director and choreographer of over 190 productions from Off-Broadway to London, regional, and university stages. He is the Artistic Director of the Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures at Wright State University (Dayton, OH), where he is the Distinguished Professor of Musical Theatre.

Tilford is an award-winning freelance set designer whose work has received praise throughout the United States, including Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park (where he's designed over 30 productions), Arena Stage, the Gutherie Theater, the Cleveland Play House, the Goodman Theatre, and many more! Additionally, Tilford has taught at Cornell University; headed design programs at Wright State University and Northwestern University; and served as dean of the School of Design and Production at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where he is now a full professor in the Scenic Design program while still an active freelance professional designer.

"CCT is ecstatic to have this high level of talent involved in all aspects of this production," Susan Pringle added. "This is going to be a special one that no one will want to miss!"

Disney's Newsies is perfect for the whole family and every audience. This two-act show includes mild action, some language, and smoking.

Performances of Disney's Newsies will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm from Sept. 23 - Oct. 2. All performances will be at Southern Theatre, 21 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43215. Tickets cost $49 to $79 (plus ticket fees). Tickets can be purchased HERE or by calling the CAPA ticket office at 614-469-0939.

The cast includes Hunter Minor (Jack Kelly), Alexa Clint (Katherine Plumber), Nick Van Atta (Davey), Michael Broadhurst (Les), Chad Baker (Pulitzer), Brandon Boring (Snyder), Mia Lingnofski (Crutchie), Ryan Patrick Jones (Spot), Aaron Natarelli & Cameron Wilson (The Delancey Brothers), Todd Covert (Weisel), and Tirzah Washington (Medda Larkin)

Ensemble members include Reese Anthony, Gabriela Arismendy, Zak Beckett, Jo Boyd, Deborah Brennan, Camille Carmichael, Claire Christie, Jillian Christie, Isidora Diaz, Patrick Doss, Tori Edwardson, Megan Gifford, Caleb Herbert, Lizzie Huelskamp, Wren Janson-Tidd, Cayla Kass, and Scarlett Woltz.

Disney's Newsies production staff includes Zac DelMonte (Producer); Isaac Steinhour (Production Manager & Technical Director); Joe Deer (Director); Lara Brooks (Music Director); Vincent Sylvester (Choreographer); Tony Richards (Pianist & Conductor); Brooke Stiles (Stage Manager); Joe Tilford (Scenic Designer); John Rensel (Lighting Designer); Elise Wesley (Costume Designer); Paul Kavicky (Sound Designer); Ben Sostrom (Props Coordinator); Colton Weiss (Dialect Coach).

Columbus Children's Theatre appreciates the Ohio Arts Council, The Greater Columbus Arts Council, and the Columbus Foundation for their year-round operating support.

About Columbus Children's Theatre

At CCT, we educate and involve performers of all backgrounds and ages in the theatre arts. Through our youth programs, we foster young artists' self-esteem and self-discovery by emphasizing discipline, integrity, team building, and communication skills in a positive and creative environment. Additionally, we provide development opportunities for pre-professional and professional artists to elevate their craft through education and practical applications.

We promote access to theatre arts for families who do not have regular opportunities to appreciate theatre in their lives because of either economic, cultural, or other barriers.

Our main stage productions focus on collaboration between adult and youth performers, involving actors of all ages throughout the season, as well as engaging industry professionals in mounting full-scale productions. By providing performance and education opportunities for all, our community of artists grows stronger and continues to thrive both on and off stage while becoming life-long participants or supporters of the arts.