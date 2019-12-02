Columbus Children's Theatre Announces New Ticketing System

Columbus Children's Theatre has announced a new ticketing system.

Tickets purchased on or after December 9, 2019 will be managed through a new ticketing system. Ticketmaster will no longer be used to fulfill sales for performances through Columbus Children's Theatre. You will be redirected to a new website, CBUSArts.com.

This is both a legitimate redirect, and a sign of exciting new developments at many area arts organizations, including CCT. The new ticketing system offers the responsive ticketing experience you have come to expect from Ticketmaster, but tailored for our unique audiences in and around central Ohio. You may even see a reduction in service charges, depending on the ticket price.



The new ticketing system is officially called Tessitura, but our audiences will recognize it through CBUSArts.com. That website will also go live on December 9, 2019. A visit to the site prior to December 9 will show "site is currently unavailable." Our eyes are on that site, too, so we'll let you know if a delay arises.



Please continue to visit columbuschildrenstheatre.org for show titles and dates. And thank you in advance for your patience as we all grow accustomed to the new back room.





