Club Lincoln Makes Grand Reopening With Open House, Open Mic

To celebrate the grand reopening of Club Lincoln and kick off the Club Lincoln concert series, the Lincoln Theatre Association will hold an Open House, Open Mic! event on Friday, January 31.

From 4:30-7:30 pm, the public is invited to a free open house information fair. Attendees will get a first-hand look at Club Lincoln, the Lincoln Theatre's new, second-floor performance/rental space that offers an organic and intimate experience for up to 250 people. The Club Lincoln open house will include stations offering information on how to rent Club Lincoln and the Lincoln Theatre, local businesses offering event services including catering, design, and marketing, and current Lincoln Theatre programming for the community. A band will perform on the Club Lincoln stage during the event to demonstrate the space's new digital sound and lighting, as well as excellent acoustics.

That evening, Club Lincoln (769 E. Long St., 2nd floor) will hold its first grand reopening performance with an Open Mic! event beginning at 8 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the show if still available.

Local artists interested in participating in the Open Mic! event can sign up in-person at Club Lincoln from 8-8:30 pm on the day of the show or send an email to sbradford@capa.com with the subject line "Club Lincoln Open Mic!" Email submissions should include artist name, stage name, email address, genre, social media handles, 3-5 sentence bio, and a 90-second video showing an example of artist's work. Only digital submissions will be accepted. There are 15 performance slots available at approximately five minutes each. Deadline for submission is midnight on Wednesday, January 15.

Accepted artists will be notified by midnight on Wednesday, January 22. Participating artists must commit to attending an orientation event on Wednesday, January 29, from 6:30-7:30 pm, and to being present at Club Lincoln at 7:30 pm on Friday, January 31.

The Club Lincoln concert series is made possible through a grant from the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the City of Columbus, and Franklin County Board of Commissioners.





