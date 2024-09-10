Classic Films, Cartoons, and Broadway Inspiration Come to The Avalon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This past August, the Avalon Theatre celebrated the second anniversary of its grand re-opening. September marks the start of a new season for The Avalon Theatre, and it's poised to be a great month of events full of classic movies, cartoons, and more.

Kids are back in school for the start of the Fall Semester and that means that Day Off Classic Cartoons are returning to The Avalon Theatre on Friday, September 20 at Noon. These cartoons are scheduled to coincide with scheduled days off from school. We created these events to give parents a fun activity for their kids on days when there isn't always something to do. Tickets are only $2 per person to keep it affordable and accessible for everyone, and every Day-Off Classic Cartoon showing features different cartoons so no two showings are alike. The Avalon Theatre offers full concessions for all Day-Off Classic Cartoons, so come ready for popcorn and fun!

Also coming to The Avalon Theatre this month: a collection of iconic films that are impossible to forget, but you may not have seen on the big screen. STEEL MAGNOLIAS on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 pm, features an all-star cas and tells the very personal story of a group of friends dealing with birth, life, death, and everything that comes between. This movie features some of the most memorable performances in film from the likes of Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts, Olympia Dukakis, and more. Join the women of Chinquapin Parish and their friends as they encounter tragedy and good fortune, growing stronger and closer in the process.

Next up is a film that has been called fun, irresistible, and original with special effects that are dazzling and sly and sophisticated comedy... BACK TO THE FUTURE. Time travel takes over The Avalon Theatre on Saturday, September 21 at 2:00 pm. In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the '50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown () goes awry. This is the perfect opportunity to introduce this classic to a new generation of moviegoers.

The final Iconic film in September will be CADDYSHACK. This group of misfits will take over the big screen on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 pm. Join in the shenanigans as a teen down on his luck, works as a caddy at the snob-infested Bushwood Country Club to raise money for his college education. Filled with hilarious situations and crazy characters, it will be a long time before people forget this zany film filled with movie icons including , Rodney Dangerfield, and . Tickets to all movies at The Avalon Theatre are $8, and concessions, beverages, and libations are available for purchase.

Tickets for all events can be purchased online at theavalontheatre.org, or you can stop by The Avalon Theatre box office at 121 S Main Street, Marysville, OH. Box office hours are from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Wednesday through Saturday and one hour before all events. The Avalon Theatre offers a variety of concessions at The Marquee Club, including fresh organic popcorn from Ohio Till Farmstead, wraps & pizza by the slice from Leon's Garage, alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, candy, and more.

