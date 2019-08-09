Cirque Musica's HOLIDAY WISHES Goes On Sale Today

Holiday Wishes features the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica in a show that blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a full symphony orchestra performing your favorite holiday hits live. Audiences are amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, and hilarious hijinks brimming with holiday cheer.

CAPA presents Cirque Musica's Holiday Wishes at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Wednesday, December 4, at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, August 9, and are $38.50-$68.50 (VIP). They can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.





