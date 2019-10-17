Cast Revealed For LES MISERABLES At The Ohio Theatre

Casting for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES, has been announced for its much-anticipated Columbus engagement at the Ohio Theatre direct from a celebrated two-and-a-half year Broadway engagement.

Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive 'Jean Valjean.' He is joined by Josh Davis as 'Javert,' Jimmy Smagula as 'Thénardier,' Allison Guinn as 'Madame Thénardier,' Mary Kate Moore as 'Fantine,' Matt Shingledecker as 'Enjolras,' Paige Smallwood as 'Eponine,' Joshua Grosso as 'Marius,' and Jillian Butler as 'Cosette.' Annabel Cole and Mackenzie Mercer alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Eponine.' Robbie Crandall and Jasper Davenport alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

Performances for the one-week engagement are as follows:

Tuesday, November 19, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, November 20, 7:30 pm

Thursday, November 21, 7:30 pm

Friday, November 22, 8 pm

Saturday, November 23, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, November 24, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

The ensemble includes John Ambrosino, Felipe Barbosa Bombonato, Julia Ellen Carter, Olivia Dei Cicchi, Brent Comer, Kelsey DeNae, Caitlin Finnie, Jillian Gray, Michelle Beth Herman, Matt Hill, Monté J. Howell, Stavros Koumbaros, Andrew Love, Andrew Maughan, Maggie Elizabeth May, Darrell Morris, Jr., Bree Murphy, Domonique Paton, Tim Quartier, Erin Ramirez, Patrick Rooney, Brett Stoelker, Kayla Teruel, Kyle Timson, and Christopher Viljoen.

With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISERABLES, which broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour, has left both audiences and critics awestruck, cheering "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).





