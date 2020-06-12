CMA's School Of Art Summer Art Camps Press Release And Guidelines

The Canton Museum of Art (CMA) announces today that it will be offering two options for its popular Summer Art Camps. Students may choose a shorter virtual, online camp running June 22 - June 26, featuring three sessions by age group, as well in-person options returning to the Museum, with three sessions beginning July 6. CMA is offering the in-person camps following new mandatory and recommended health and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and creative, yet safe, environment and experience.

CMA recently announced that it will reopen to the public in a limited capacity beginning Tuesday, June 30. Read the complete news release for details of new health and safety guidelines inside the Museum: CMA Plans Reopening to the Public June 30.​

There are many changes we will be implementing based on current health and safety guidelines for reopening museums and camps. Some of the changes we will be making include:

• Decreased camp size to only 9 students per instructor.

• Campers will stay with the same group and teacher throughout the day.

• Staggered drop of and pick up times, with arrival and departure at the CMA main entrance off Market Avenue North. More details to follow with registration.

• Temperature checks when campers arrive using an infrared no touch thermometer.

• Spaced out, 6 ft. individual seating and kid friendly social distancing training for campers.

• All CMA staff members are required to wear masks. Campers will be required to wear a face mask. Single use masks are available at the Museum.

• Art materials and tool kits made for each individual student to prevent cross contamination.

• New later in-person camp dates in July to ensure we have all of the supplies and safety procedures in place and ready for campers.

• Increased cleaning schedules and hand washing procedures throughout the day, including upon arrival and departure. Sanitizing stations are being installed throughout the Museum, including on entry and in the classrooms. Classrooms will be deep cleaned after each use.

All themed Summer Art Camp sessions are taught by professional artists or licensed art educators. Each camp runs for 5 days and is available for students ages 6-14. The camp will be divided by the amount of students registered and age groups (usually ranging from ages 6-10 and 11-14).



Online Passport Art Camps

Come explore your creative side - virtually! Campers will have the opportunity to participate in educational and exciting hands-on art activities from the comfort and safety of home. Passport Art Camp will let artists "travel" to all different parts of the world learning about and creating art. Interact online with instructor and fellow students through virtual online lessons, demonstrations, discussions and more! Tuition includes all materials in order to create their own masterpieces.

• Passport Art Camp at Home (Ages 6-8): June 22 - June 26, 9:30 - 10:30

• Passport Art Camp at Home (Ages 9-11): June 22 - June 26, 11:00 - 12:00

• Passport Art Camp at Home (Ages 12-14): June 22 - June 26, 12:30 - 1:30

Materials and tools provided for pickup one week prior to camp. Tools and unused materials to be returned to the museum one week after camp.



In Person Summer Art Camps

Campers will have the opportunity to safely participate in educational and exciting hands-on art activities in the Museum's classrooms and galleries. Tuition includes all materials.



Session 1

• Session 1A (Morning) - July 6 - July 10, 10:30 - 12:30 | Studio Arts Academy,

2-D Media: Drawing, Painting, Printmaking

• Session 1B (Afternoon) - July 6 - July 10, 1:30 - 3:30 | Studio Arts Academy,

3-D Media: Mixed Media, Modeling Clay, and Sculpture

• Session 1A & 1B (All Day) - July 6 - July 10, 10:30 - 3:30 | 2-D Media and

3-D Media

Session 2

• Session 2A (Morning) - July 13 - July 17, 10:30 - 12:30 | Drawing 101

• Session 2B (Afternoon) - July 13 - July 17, 1:30 - 3:30 | Anime and Manga Character Illustration

• Session 2A & 2B (All Day): July 13 - July 17, 10:30 - 3:30 | Drawing 101 and Character Illustration

Session 3

• Session 3A (Morning) - July 20 - July 24, 10:30 - 12:30 | TranspARTation STEAM

• Session 3B (Afternoon) - July 20 - July 24, 1:30 - 3:30 | Creative Clay

• Session 3A & 3B (All Day) - July 20 - July 24, 10:30 - 3:30 | TranspARTation STEAM and Creative Clay

For more details on camp sessions, pricing, and to register please visit: cantonart.org/event-and-classes/21.



Art Camp Scholarships

Families should not be discouraged from applying due to tuition costs. Scholarships are made available through support from The Hoover Foundation for CMA Summer Art Camps. New extended due date: Applications are now due: June 22, applicants will be notified by June 26. To apply visit: cantonart.org/summer-art-camp-scholarship-application.



New Health and Safety Guidelines

The Museum is following guidelines from the Ohio Governor's Office and Ohio Department of Health (Responsible RestartOhio Museum Sector Reopen Guidelines), CDC, the American Alliance of Museums, and best practices set forth by museum directors across the state and country amid COVID-19. CMA's operating plan was informed and reviewed by a board certified infectious disease physician, and it was approved by the Board of Trustees. Review the guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health - Consumer, Retail, Services, and Entertainment and OH - Day Camps. (last 2 pages of press release document)

