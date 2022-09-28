Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAPA's Presentation Of AILEY II To Feature Four Remarkable Works

The performance is on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 pm.

Sep. 28, 2022  

The world-renowned dance company Ailey II will present a one-night-only Columbus performance at the Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center on Tuesday, October 11 at 8 pm. The critically acclaimed, 12-member ensemble will inspire audiences with performances of Francesca Harper's Freedom Series (2021), Robert Battle's Takademe (1999) and The Hunt (2001), and Alvin Ailey's signature masterpiece, Revelations (1960). Tickets are $27-$45 at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Ailey II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's finest early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers. Founded by Alvin Ailey, the company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Since its 1974 inception, Ailey II has flourished into one of the most popular modern dance companies, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs.

In September 2021, Francesca Harper stepped into the role of Artistic Director of Ailey II. Ms. Harper-who trained at The Ailey School and has choreographed for both Ailey companies-brings fresh perspectives to Mr. Ailey's legacy, while nurturing new creative voices and propelling the company forward. Dance Magazine calls Ailey II "second to none," and The New York Times declares, "There's nothing like an evening spent with Ailey II, the younger version of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater."


