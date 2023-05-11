CAPA Presents ENCANTO: The Sing-Along Film Concert

The event is on Friday, September 22.

CAPA will present Disney Concerts' "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert," at the Palace Theatre on Friday, September 22, as part of a 45-city tour offering Encanto lovers of all ages the opportunity to sing along with their favorite GRAMMY-Award winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film. Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform the theater into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

Tickets are $29-$69 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Produced by AMP Worldwide, "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert" will include all the music of the Academy Award-winning film, including iconic hits like "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure" performed live. Live characters do not appear in this event.

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") with an original score by Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Germaine Franco. The R.I.A.A. Platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks and the R.I.A.A. 3x Platinum-certified song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks. Music from Encanto swept the Visual Media categories at the 65th Grammy Awards, winning Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Song Written for Visual Media ("We Don't Talk About Bruno").




CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season Photo
CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season

During their 2023-24 Season Announcement Reception last night, CATCO announced that it has changed its name to The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio.

Feature: Inside THE WILD PARTY At Garden Theater Photo
Feature: Inside THE WILD PARTY At Garden Theater

WOSU Presents an Evening with David Sedaris in October Photo
WOSU Presents an Evening with David Sedaris in October

WOSU Presents an Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor, will be appearing for one night only at the Palace Theatre on October 16 at 7:30 pm, following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery. 

Photos: First Look At Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatres DESCENDANTS The MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look At Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatre's DESCENDANTS The MUSICAL

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good. Performances are May 5 - 13, 2023, at Lancaster Parks & Recreation, 701 Union Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/tickets


