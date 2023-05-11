CAPA Presents ENCANTO: The Sing-Along Film Concert

CAPA will present Disney Concerts' "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert," at the Palace Theatre on Friday, September 22, as part of a 45-city tour offering Encanto lovers of all ages the opportunity to sing along with their favorite GRAMMY-Award winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film. Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform the theater into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

Tickets are $29-$69 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Produced by AMP Worldwide, "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert" will include all the music of the Academy Award-winning film, including iconic hits like "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure" performed live. Live characters do not appear in this event.

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") with an original score by Academy Award-nominated and Grammy-winning composer Germaine Franco. The R.I.A.A. Platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks and the R.I.A.A. 3x Platinum-certified song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks. Music from Encanto swept the Visual Media categories at the 65th Grammy Awards, winning Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, and Song Written for Visual Media ("We Don't Talk About Bruno").