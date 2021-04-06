Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAPA Partners with Columbus Metropolitan Library to Present The NJPAC's BOOKS ON THE MOVE Online Children's Series

This spring, CAPA will present three children's book readings free of charge on its Facebook page.

Apr. 6, 2021  

CAPA and Columbus Metropolitan Library invite central Ohio families to enjoy the New Jersey Performing Arts Center's (NJPAC) free, online children's book-reading series featuring NJPAC Teaching Artist Wincey Terry.

This spring, CAPA will present three children's book readings free of charge on its Facebook page. No RSVPs or codes are needed. Families need only to tune in during the specified window of time to watch the readings on-demand.

The featured books are as follows:

Nighttime Symphony

Saturday, April 17, 9 am, through Monday, April 19, 9 am

Written by Timbaland, featuring Christopher Myers, illustrated by Christopher Myers and Kaa Illustration. As a little boy gets ready for bed, the sounds of a wild storm, the beat of passing cars, and the music of the city create a cozy bedtime soundtrack.

Firebird

Saturday, April 24, 9 am, through Monday, April 26, 9 am

Written by Misty Copeland. Illustrated by Christopher Myers. In her debut picture book, Misty Copeland tells the story of a young girl whose confidence is fragile and who is questioning her own ability to reach the heights that Misty has reached. Misty encourages this young girl's faith in herself and shows her exactly how, through hard work and dedication, she too can become Firebird.

Mambo King

Saturday, May 1, 9 am, through Monday, May 3, 9 am

Written by Monica Brown. Illustrated by Rafael Lopez. The inspiring true story of Tito Puente and his road from Spanish Harlem to the GRAMMY Awards. This bilingual program will allow young listeners to enjoy dance steps and drum rhythms of the mambo and cha-cha.

Learn more at www.capa.com.


