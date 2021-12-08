CAPA Offers Virtual, Family Presentation Of GRIMMZ FAIRY TALES in January

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) will offer a free, online presentation of GRIMMZ Fairy Tales January 10-30. This reimagining of classic fairy tales follows Jay and Will Grimmz, the hip-hop, fable, dance-pop sensation brothers, who have returned to the city where they grew up to give a concert.

Their modern-day spin on the Grimm Brothers' 19th-century collection of popular folklore features hits such as "Snow White and the Seven Shawties," "Down with Rapunzel," "Hansel & Gretel: Lost in the Streets," and their first featured "granny-winning" song, "Cinderella Remix," in their "hip hop revelation for the younger generation."

CAPA presents the Experiential Theater Company and the Children's Theatre of Charlotte's production of GRIMMZ Fairy Tales January 10-30. This is a free, virtual presentation that may be viewed anytime within the presentation window by registering online at https://www.capa.com/grimmz. Registrants will then be sent an email with a link to view the production.