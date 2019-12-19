CAPA Launches CBUSArts

The Columbus Association for the Arts (CAPA), the non-profit performing arts organization that owns and operates the historic Ohio, Southern, and Palace Theatres as well as manages the Lincoln Theatre, McCoy Center for the Arts, and the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, has implemented a new ticketing and donation platform called CBUSArts. The new system serves as the official ticketing site for most events happening in CAPA venues as well as a user-friendly platform for donations.

"CBUSArts is a 100% locally owned and operated ticketing and donation platform that is specifically tailored to the arts. It will allow us to provide improved, customized interactions with our patrons, and in most cases, lower service fees when purchasing tickets," said CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. "CAPA has made a $500,000 investment in CBUSArts and added more full- and part-time staff to run the platform, so we obviously believe the switch is absolutely worth it."

CBUSArts.com offers all the features online ticket buyers are already familiar with, including paperless ticketing, 24/7 online access, and a user-friendly mobile app, but also offers the added benefit of allowing patrons to purchase tickets to multiple events from multiple arts organizations in the same transaction.

In addition, CBUSArts operates on a 17% flat percentage service fee structure and eliminates the $5.25 "per order" handling fee, so patrons will see a reduction in service fees on most tickets, most significantly on the low- and mid-priced tickets. On average, the new fee structure reduces fees by 30% as compared to the previous fee structure.

Tickets purchased by phone are subject to the same 17% service fee with the exception of CAPA's non-profit resident arts groups. Tickets for those organizations when purchased by phone only will be subject to a $2 per ticket service fee for tickets less than $25, and a $4 per ticket service fee for tickets more than $25.

Tickets purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.) or at the box office of each CAPA venue two hours prior to the show are not charged a service fee. Group sales purchases are not subject to a service fee.

All tickets, regardless of method of purchase, are subject to the City of Columbus' 5% entertainment fee.

CBUSArts will enable CAPA and its partner arts organizations to offer an enhanced patron experience. By creating a CBUSArts profile, patrons can indicate special seating or services needed at the venue, opt to receive notifications in advance of their event such as road closures or heavy traffic, select to receive reminders, special offers, or engagement opportunities specific to their interests, or communicate questions or customer service issues directly from their account.

Since CBUSArts is owned and operated by CAPA, it is 100% local and keeps all collected patron information local. CAPA never sells or rents its data to third-party companies.

While patrons will enjoy reduced service fees on most tickets, the service fees that are collected will remain local, supporting CAPA's mission-driven initiatives designed to make Columbus a national destination for the performing arts. CAPA currently stewards ten central Ohio entertainment venues, provides administrative services to seven local arts and culture organizations, presents more than 60 national touring artists each season, produces Festival Latino, and creates educational performing arts experiences for thousands of students each year.

The infrastructure of CBUSArts.com offers CAPA and its partner arts organizations increased functionality with new features that increase intercommunication between departments, better track customer service issues, and consolidate fundraising initiatives.

CBUSArts uses the technology of Tessitura Network, an international, non-profit leader in customer relationship management for arts and cultural organizations. From fundraising and memberships to ticketing, marketing, education, analytics, and more, Tessitura's unified platform enables a seamless, 360-degree view of all donors, members, and volunteers within a single database. Tessitura serves more than 650 organizations in ten countries including museums, theatres, performing arts centers, operas, orchestras, festivals, dance companies, zoos, aquariums, film centers, historical sites, public media, botanic gardens, and more.

For ease of purchase, online ticket buyers are encouraged to search CBUSArts.com, CAPA.com, or the web site of the presenting arts organization to find the event they wish to attend. All sites will link to the correct ticket purchasing page.

Patrons are also encouraged to download the CBUSArts mobile app available on Google Play and the App Store.





