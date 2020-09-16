CAPA Announces High Schools Selected To Participate In The 2020-21 CAPA MARQUEE AWARDS

On April 22, CAPA will announce the (up to) five nominees selected for each category.

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) today announced the 21 local high schools selected to participate in the 2020-21 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation. Designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, this year-long, educational program offers selected high schools the opportunity to participate in professional theatre education activities throughout the school year including master classes with Broadway touring artists, skills-based workshops with local artists, and professional development sessions for educators.

To ensure the health and safety of all participants, all educational activities for the 2020-21 CAPA Marquee Awards will be offered virtually. In addition, two new virtual tutorial series will offer musical theatre students from the participating high schools the opportunity to explore a variety of topics in the theatre arts. The Dig Deeper Series will cover a range of topics to help students deepen their study and practice of theatre, and the Careers in the Arts Series will explore the many career opportunities available in the fine and performing arts.

In addition to participating in educational opportunities, participating schools may choose to have their in-person or virtual production reviewed by the program's team of professional adjudicators. The purpose of the evaluation process is to provide educationally focused feedback and to evaluate students/productions in the categories of Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Musical Production, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble Performance, Outstanding Student Orchestra, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators will also separately evaluate hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence and Outstanding Student Designer.

The 2020-21 CAPA Marquee Awards participating high schools are:

Bishop Watterson High School

Columbus Alternative High School

Dublin Jerome High School

Eastmoor Academy High School

Grove City High School

Groveport Madison High School

Hilliard Darby High School

Licking Valley High School

New Albany High School

Olentangy Berlin High School

Olentangy Liberty High School

Olentangy Orange High School

Pickerington High School North

South High School

Thomas Worthington High School

West High School

Westerville Central High School

Westerville North High School

Westerville South High School

Whetstone High School

Worthington Christian School

In May, the CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase at which winners in all categories will be announced.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will be designated as official Jimmy Award nominees for "Jimmys Week," a nine-day professional training intensive with theatre professionals and industry experts, and compete on the national level for the 2021 Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

