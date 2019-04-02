CAPA And PNC Broadway In Columbus Announce 2019-20 Season - DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MEAN GIRLS, and More!

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) and Broadway in Columbus today announced the next exciting lineup for the PNC Broadway in Columbus series. The six-show 2019-20 season, supported in part by PNC, opens with the six-time Tony® Award-winning and Grammy®Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen and offers two other productions never before seen in Columbus-Mean Girls and Anastasia. The season also includes acclaimed new productions of the Tony® Award-winning musical phenomenon Les Misérables, the Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, and Miss Saigon.

Subscriptions for the 2019-20 PNC Broadway in Columbus season will include:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

September 17-22, 2019

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

WINNER OF SIX 2017 TONY® AWARDS INCLUDING BEST MUSICAL

AND THE 2018 GRAMMY® AWARD FOR BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says Dear Evan Hansenis "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history." The New York Times calls it "a gut-punching, breathtaking knockout of a musical." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

MEAN GIRLS

October 22-27, 2019

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home-suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, "Mean Girls delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

LES MISÉRABLES

November 19-24, 2019

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, direct from its acclaimed Broadway return. Featuring the beloved songs "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. "Les Miz is born again!" (NY1).

ANASTASIA

January 28-February 2, 2020

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Columbus at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.

MY FAIR LADY

March 11-15, 2020

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

From Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

MISS SAIGON

June 9-14, 2020

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon, from the creators of Les Misérables. This is the epic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I., an encounter that will change their lives forever. Featuring stunning spectacle and a sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like "The Heat is On in Saigon," "The Movie in My Mind," "Last Night of the World," and "American Dream," this is a theatrical event you will never forget.

Current Broadway in Columbus subscribers have until Thursday, May 9, to renew their subscriptions. New subscribers can begin purchasing subscriptions on Thursday, June 13.

Subscriptions range from $217-$699 per person and can be purchased online at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com, by phone at (800) 294-1892 (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm), or in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.). CAPA Ticket Center hours are Mondays-Fridays 9am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-2pm.

New subscribers who wish to receive a reminder email about the June 13 subscription on-sale date can register at www.BroadwayInColumbus.com.

In addition, the 2019-20 PNC Broadway in Columbus season will include two season add-on productions. The additional shows are not included in the 2019-20 subscription, but subscribers are given the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to each going on sale to the general public.

2019-20 season add-ons include:

JERSEY BOYS

January 10 & 11, 2020

Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.)

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award®-winning, true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

Featuring the legendary Top Ten hits:

"Sherry" • "Big Girls Don't Cry" • "Walk Like A Man" • "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" • "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)"

WICKED

April 22-May 17, 2020

Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.)

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."





