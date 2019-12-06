Brian Clowdus and Columbus Children's Theatre Will Bring HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL to the Stage

Theatre visionary Brian Clowdus, whose immersive approach to the stage is reinvigorating live theatre nationwide, will work with Columbus Children's Theatre (CCT) to bring "Heathers: The Musical" to life within an actual high school summer 2020. Westerville City Schools, a district that prioritizes theatre, will provide an ideal location for this unique experience, opening Westerville North High School to audiences for the run of the show. "Picture walking down the halls of the school with the Heathers slamming lockers left and right in a production where you aren't watching...you are in it!" offers Clowdus. "This immersive production will come to life using state-of-the-art technology in which every space of the school becomes part of this cult classic musical!"

The show will open Thursday, July 16, 2020 and run through Sunday, August 9. Tickets will go on sale February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available through https://columbuschildrenstheatre.org





