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ALL THINGS EQUAL Will Play Southern Theatre January 19, 2027

Michelle Azar stars in the Rupert Holmes-written production directed by Laley Lippard.

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ALL THINGS EQUAL Will Play Southern Theatre January 19, 2027

CAPA and Innovation Arts &amp; Entertainment will bring the 23-city national tour of All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) for a 7:30 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2027, show.

Produced by Scott Stander, the production that has toured more than 40 cities nationwide to date, is written by multiple Award-winner Rupert Holmes and directed by Laley Lippard. The production stars Michelle Azar who originated the role. Over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, the one-woman-production presents an intimate portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a true American original.

“In creating this play about her richly-lived life and hard-fought struggles, I came to ever more deeply marvel at her strength, tenacity, sly wit, and compassion,” says Holmes. “Our play also reveals the love song that ran through her remarkable life and shares the music that was her giddy delight. All Things Equal offers each theatregoer the chance to better know this woman, her yearning for equality, and her love for this nation's precious institutions: Ruth ... Justice ... and the American way.”

In All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice “RBG” welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of ninety fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school; being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer; fighting for women's rights in the 1970s before condescending all-male courts; and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. An evening with a great and compassionate icon of straight-thinking American justice emerges, an RBG who is not only “notorious” but victorious as she takes a stand for ordinary people facing the many challenges of a changing world.

“We couldn't be more excited to bring Ruth Bader Ginsburg's story to even more cities in 2027,” says Producer Scott Stander. “Audiences across the country have responded to this show with laughter, tears, and a renewed appreciation for what one determined person can accomplish. Her story continues to resonate, and we can't wait to share it with new audiences everywhere we go.”

“Bring your scrunchies, your hankies, your humor, and your heart to this entertaining and uplifting event,” says Holmes.

Tickets, which start at $60.50, go on sale at 10 am Friday, September 25, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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