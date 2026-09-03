ProMusica Chamber Orchestra to Open 48th Season with Mozart's Great Mass

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ProMusica Chamber Orchestra will open its 48th season at the Southern Theatre led by Music Director David Danzmayr on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, and Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. The program, titled Mozart's Great Mass, will include Mozart's Divertimento in D Major, Max Richter's On the Nature of Daylight, and Mozart's Mass in C Minor.

'Our 48th season opener is a testament to the power of collaboration and the deep-rooted connections we share across our community,' said Janet Chen, ProMusica's CEO. 'We are thrilled to reunite with the Capital University Chapel Choir and Columbus Choral Artists to bring together extraordinary student and professional artists for one of Mozart's most powerful works, his Great Mass, to create something truly majestic for Columbus.'

The evening will open with Mozart's Divertimento in D Major, a sparkling work in three contrasting movements that reflects the composer's playful spirit and the Italian influence he absorbed during his early travels. Next, the orchestra will shift moods to perform Richter's On the Nature of Daylight, a work composed in protest of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, featuring deeply moving string melodies. The program will close with Mozart's Mass in C Minor, a famously unfinished piece in which Mozart combines expressive choral writing with Baroque-inspired counterpoint. For that work, the Capital University Chapel Choir, led by Lynda Hasseler, will join the orchestra alongside the Columbus Choral Artists, a professional vocal ensemble that will add depth and richness to the choral sound. Returning soloists will also be featured, including soprano Yulia Van Doren, soprano Abigail Nims, tenor Steven Soph and baritone Kevin Deas – for a majestic culmination to the opening weekend program. This performance marks ProMusica's second collaboration with the Capital University Chapel Choir, following performances of Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 2 in January 2025.

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