Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Glen Stacho - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michele Ezell - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jim Dove - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz

Best Direction Of A Play

Mike Rogan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre

Best Ensemble

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Trad Burns - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carey Knox - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz

Best Musical

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz

Best New Play Or Musical

TROLLOP: THE TRIALS AND TITILLATIONS OF THE INFAMOUS MOLL FLANDERS - Renaissance Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Avery LaMar Pope - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House

Best Performer In A Play

Drew Pope - RED SUMMER - Karamu House

Best Play

MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wes Carney - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Larissa Freas - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Vivien Morrison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre / Willoughby Summer Theater Festival

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Olde Towne Hall Theatre