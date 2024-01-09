Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Cleveland!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Glen Stacho - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michele Ezell - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jim Dove - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz
Best Direction Of A Play
Mike Rogan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre
Best Ensemble
BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Trad Burns - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Carey Knox - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz
Best Musical
BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz
Best New Play Or Musical
TROLLOP: THE TRIALS AND TITILLATIONS OF THE INFAMOUS MOLL FLANDERS - Renaissance Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Avery LaMar Pope - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House
Best Performer In A Play
Drew Pope - RED SUMMER - Karamu House
Best Play
MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wes Carney - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Larissa Freas - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Vivien Morrison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre / Willoughby Summer Theater Festival
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Olde Towne Hall Theatre
