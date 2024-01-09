Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Cleveland!

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Glen Stacho - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michele Ezell - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jim Dove - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz

Best Direction Of A Play
Mike Rogan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre

Best Ensemble
BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Trad Burns - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Great Lakes Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Carey Knox - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz

Best Musical
BYE BYE BIRDIE - Medina Show Biz

Best New Play Or Musical
TROLLOP: THE TRIALS AND TITILLATIONS OF THE INFAMOUS MOLL FLANDERS - Renaissance Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Avery LaMar Pope - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Karamu House

Best Performer In A Play
Drew Pope - RED SUMMER - Karamu House

Best Play
MOVING DAY - Olde Towne Hall Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wes Carney - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cassidy Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Lynne Bailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Agápe

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Larissa Freas - INTO THE WOODS - Olde Towne Hall Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Vivien Morrison - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre / Willoughby Summer Theater Festival

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Near West Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Olde Towne Hall Theatre



